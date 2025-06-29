Does Love Island USA come out on Saturdays? Details explored 

The Casa Amor segment of Love Island USA just concluded for season 7. It has brought more viewership to the show than ever, and 39% of its viewers, currently, are said to be people watching it for the first time, according to reports by Peacock, released on June 24. New fans of the show want to know if a new episode airs on Saturdays.

Season 7 of the show premiered on June 3. The US version of the coveted UK franchise has episodes airing every day but Wednesday. While the show's cameras keep up with the daily lives of the islanders, they rest on Wednesdays and air an AfterSun episode on Saturdays.

In this episode, they see the AfterSun host, Sophie Monk, the season host, Ariana Madix, and some guests, such as the alums of Love Island USA or eliminated contestants, coming together to unpack the week and discuss theories. It's also where the islanders are directly asked questions about their ongoing experience on a video call, and sometimes they appear with their co-contestants.

Love Island USA season 7 release dates clarified

The official poster of Love Island USA season 7 reads in bold that the episodes are released all days of the week except the "Hump Days," which are considered to be the midpoint of the week, i.e. Wednesdays. And on Saturdays, even though there is no actual episode airing, they still release an AfterSun episode.

The contestants in the villa appear on video calls to answer questions from the hosts and the guests. It also has the eliminated contestants from the villa joining the couch to talk about how they feel. They discuss fan theories, ask questions that the fans want to have answers to, and scrutinize the relationships of the villa.

Maura Higgins was the AfterSun host till the last season of Love Island USA, but was replaced by Sophie Monk, the host of Love Island Australia. The official reason for the change is unknown, but reports at Capital FM, published on June 10, suggest that season 7 coincided with her other shooting dates, so she couldn't make it.

New episodes of the show air every day, except on Wednesdays, at 9 pm ET or 6 pm PT, only on Peacock. While new episodes of the season drop five days a week, new AfterSun episodes are only released on Saturdays.

What has been going on in Love Island USA season 7 so far

The season, which premiered on June 3, is relatively new because it just got done with its Casa Amor phase. A segment where the girls of the villa were sent to a different villa, with a whole bunch of new bombshells, while the boys remained at the villa and welcomed bombshells for themselves.

Ariana, the host, asked them to act like the season had just started and to find and explore these new connections. After a week, the contestants, who were divided by gender, would reunite, but with the new bombshells from both villas.

In Love Island USA, most couples have broken up because of their connection with a bombshell, and this includes Ace and Chelley, Nic and Cierra, Taylor and Olandria, and Austin and Amaya, among others. Now it's for the fans to see which of these pairs are restored to the original and which of these stay with their bombshell partner.

For more updates on Love Island USA season 7, fans can follow the show's official Instagram, @loveislandusa.

