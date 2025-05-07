"Genuinely enjoy": Married At First Sight Australia's Jamie Marinos shares why her time with Eliot Donovan is not for show

After appearing on season 12 of Married At First Sight Australia, Jamie Marinos has responded to questions about her connection with co-star Eliot Donovan. Since the show ended, the two have been seen spending time together, sparking speculation about the nature of their relationship.

In an exclusive interview with 9Entertainment today, Jamie addressed these rumors directly and explained that their closeness is not part of any media strategy or promotional effort.

“For me, the important thing is that it’s not a publicity stunt, we just genuinely enjoy being around each other,” she said.

Jamie Marinos explains her genuine connection with Eliot Donovan after Married At First Sight Australia

The relationship grew after the experiment ended

Jamie shared that her connection with Eliot developed only after both had left their respective MAFS marriages. She explained that they began spending time together "just over a month ago" after exiting their marriages.

Their friendship, she added, had shifted into something more consistent, with Eliot providing ongoing support as they both adjusted to life after the show.

“He’s always been a very good friend to me, but he’s been a really amazing support system,” she noted.

Despite the growing attention, Jamie made it clear that they are not rushing to define anything publicly.

“I understand everyone wants an answer but we’re in the real world now, so it’s not like we’re going to be official or announce something tomorrow,” she stated.

Sharing time through mutual interests

In her interview, Jamie highlighted the ways she and Eliot have enjoyed each other's company since Married At First Sight.

Their time together has included creating TikTok videos and casually spending time away from the spotlight.

“We have so much fun together, getting to know each other, and making TikToks are always so much fun,” she shared.

She also emphasized that their time together is a result of mutual understanding built from shared experiences in the show’s aftermath.

Jamie did not confirm whether the relationship will move beyond friendship, but reinforced that their interactions are genuine.

She pointed out that they never intended to become a topic of conversation but simply continued spending time together as a natural outcome of their post-Married At First Sight lives.

No contact with former husband Dave Hand

During the experiment, Jamie was matched with Dave Hand. Although the pair showed early signs of compatibility, their relationship did not last beyond the Reunion.

Jamie confirmed they are no longer in communication.

“It is disappointing because there was a point where I thought Dave would just be in my life regardless, forever,” she said.

She acknowledged the significance of their time on Married At First Sight but also recognized that their paths have since diverged.

In a live TV interview, Jamie also mentioned that their differences in commitment level may have contributed to the separation.

“It was very disappointing on my end—but at the same time I’m someone who shows up so hard, and I don’t think anyone realised Dave wasn’t showing up as hard,” she stated.

Eliot Donovan’s involvement in the experiment

Eliot Donovan participated in Married At First Sight season 12 and was initially matched with Lauren. Their marriage ended during the honeymoon phase.

He later re-entered the experiment and was partnered with Veronica, but that relationship concluded by the sixth Commitment Ceremony.

Since Married At First Sight, Eliot has been spotted hanging out with Jamie Marinos, with both acknowledging continuing interactions but failing to confirm anything official in terms of their current relationship.

Watch Married At First Sight on 9Now and Channel 9.

