“Got my feelings hurt”- Baddies Africa star Badd Dolly gets emotional about her fight with Ivori

Baddies Africa episode 12 was released on July 27, 2025. It saw Badd Dolly and Ivori's fight from the previous episode escalating. Their respective friends also got into fights with one another because they were pulling opposite sides.After security pulled Ivori and Badd Dolly apart, they sent the latter to the pantry of the Baddies Africa villa to keep them from fighting. The security guarded the pantry and kept her from coming out. Meanwhile, everyone else kept looking for her to either fight her or make her beat Ivori.When Natalie saw Badd Dolly in the kitchen, the latter asked her to let her out because she wanted to fight Ivori. Then, while telling Natalie why their fight happened, she got emotional.&quot;I'm feeling hurt,&quot; she told Natalie.She said she was feeling that way because she didn't want to fight Ivori, but she had to because Ivori kept aggravating her. They fought because Ivori grabbed her neck casually while dancing at the club.What Badd Dolly said to Natalie on Baddies Africa season 12When Dolly was kept in the kitchen, she tried dodging the guards to get out, but to no avail because they wouldn't let her. Dolly came to a Baddies Africa confessional to say that it was she whom the people outside were waiting for, so she wanted to get out badly and beat Ivori.She shared that her mom told her that she should get done with knocking someone who wanted to beat her. Dolly added that she wanted to hit her and didn't care that she was so much bigger. She told the guard that Ivori grabbed her neck and that she wasn't someone who would be okay with that because she was a grown woman.Meanwhile, Ivori looked for Dolly outside and asked everyone where she was. This was when Natalie, the executive producer of Baddies Africa, went to Dolly and asked her what was going on and if she was okay. Natalie said that she didn't want her to go out because she was done seeing them fight.An emotional Dolly told her that she was feeling hurt because she was at odds with Ivori the last season, and now, when things were calm between them, Ivori kept aggravating her.Natalie came to a Baddies Africa confessional to state that Dolly was telling her she was done fighting Ivori, but Natalie believed that their fight wasn't over because Ivori still wanted to go at it. She further stated that if Dolly planned on going to bed, she had to get out of the kitchen, which meant that she had &quot;no choice&quot; but to face Ivori and fight her.&quot;So let's go, let's just get it over with so all the baddies could go to baddie baddie bed o' clock,&quot; said Natalie.Natalie then asked Dolly if she was okay with her talking to them both privately without the other cast members. She suggested this because she believed that the others were hyping them to fight. Dolly didn't agree, to which Natalie reminded her that she was just crying and telling her she didn't want to fight. Dolly told her that she was crying, but after what Ivori did to her, she couldn't have gone without fighting her.Natalie then went out and told the rest of the cast members to take it easy because Dolly was crying. Ivori said that she didn't care if she was crying; she just wanted to fight her. Ivori's friends didn't understand why Dolly was given safety. Natalie went to Dolly again and told her that they weren't going to let her sleep without fighting her.So, she asked her to get out of the kitchen, do a quick fight, and go right up the stairs to her room. Dolly did exactly that, and the situation was diffused for the moment.New episodes of Baddies Africa are released on Sundays on Zeus Network.