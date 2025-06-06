Here’s why the villa’s couplings already feel unstable on Love Island USA season 7

Love Island USA season 7 began on June 3, 2025, with ten new Islanders entering the villa in Fiji. Hosted by Ariana Madix, the show started with some quick pairings: Chelley and Austin, Huda and Jeremiah, Belle-A and Nic, and Olandria and Taylor. At first, it looked like everyone was settling in, but things changed quickly in just three episodes.

Ad

Two new bombshells, Cierra and Charlie, entered and shook up the villa. Cierra picked Nic during the recoupling, which left Belle-A single. Meanwhile, Charlie stayed single but made it clear he wanted to explore his options. Then, Yulissa was removed from the show after old videos surfaced online, which left Ace without a partner.

In my opinion, these early events show that many of the couples were formed just to stay in the game and not because of strong connections. From surprise exits to emotional moments, it already feels like most relationships in the villa are not stable. The season is just beginning, but the cracks are already showing.

Ad

Trending

Bombshells and exits have already shaken up the Love Island USA villa

Ad

In my opinion, the arrival of Cierra and Charlie changed the direction of the show almost immediately. Cierra chose to couple up with Nic during the first recoupling, which left Belle-A single and emotional. That one move showed how easily the early connections could fall apart. Belle-A and Nic hadn’t formed a strong bond, and Cierra’s entrance made that clear.

Charlie also added pressure to the villa. Even though he didn’t couple up right away, he went on a date with Chelley, who was already paired with Austin. Their date brought out some doubts, especially since Chelley seemed open to getting to know him. This showed that her bond with Austin may not be as secure as it looked.

Ad

When new people arrive and Islanders immediately start looking elsewhere, it shows that their original connection wasn’t strong to begin with. Yulissa’s sudden removal from the show added more instability. After old videos surfaced, she was taken out of the villa, leaving Ace single. With so many changes in just a few days, it’s clear that these couples weren’t very solid from the start.

In just a few days, the villa has already seen breakups, new bonds, and emotional setbacks. That’s a sign that these couples weren’t built to last.

Ad

Strategic pairings of Love Island USA don’t seem built to last

Ad

From what I’ve seen so far, many of the current couples feel like they were formed just to stay in the game, not because there’s a real connection. Chelley and Austin’s pairing, for example, happened after her earlier interest in Ace was interrupted by Yulissa.

Once Yulissa entered the picture, Chelley backed away, and her move to pair with Austin seemed more like a safe choice than something based on real feelings. The fact that she was willing to go on a date with Charlie so soon makes their bond feel even less stable in Love Island USA.

Ad

Olandria and Taylor’s pairing also feels weak. They seem to get along, but their conversations have been very surface-level. It looks more like they chose each other because they had limited options, not because they really clicked.

Even the couple with the most emotional moment—Huda and Jeremiah—still feels uncertain. Huda opened up about having a daughter, and Jeremiah was supportive. But it’s too soon to tell if they can handle the deeper challenges that come with that kind of responsibility. In my opinion, these couples are still testing the waters in Love Island USA. Most of them don’t seem ready for anything long-term.

Ad

Catch the latest episode of Love Island USA currently streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More