⁠"This won't end well"— Love Island USA fans react to Huda telling Jeremiah about being a mom

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 3, several female islanders were shocked to discover that Huda Mustafa hadn't yet told her partner, Jeremiah Brown, that she was a mother. When she sat him down for a conversation, Huda asked Jeremiah about some of his dealbreakers and he listed a few things, including his potential partner not having long-term friendships.

Huda told him that she had so much to tell him and wanted him to know her better. She added that regardless of what she told him, Jeremiah would stay true to his feelings. Huda told Jeremiah that she had a child, and Jeremiah was taken aback by the revelation.

Fans online chimed in on Jeremiah's reaction to finding out about his partner having a child outside the show and were critical of it. One person wrote on X:

"The way he couldn’t even look at her omg. This won't end well."

"That man is dying inside!! He craddling himself to sleep tonight crine," a fan commented.

"Hmmmm maybe he’ll stick to the plan until a bombshell comes in. He was scared!! I feel like he might walk away," a tweet read.

Some fans of Love Island USA season 7 urged Huda to run:

"Jeremiah’s reaction to huda saying she’s a mom…. he can’t barely process that sh*t huda hunni run!" a person wrote.

"Jeremiah not looking at huda after she told him she has a kid.. i’m crying the moment we get a new bombshell he’s jumping ship," a fan commented.

"“You’re a mom and you’re 24” “look at me” “hold on I can’t” bro jeremiah about to have huda sliding down the wall," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island USA season 7 further said:

"You don’t keep that important part of life from someone you see a future with….. she should have told him from the get go. That’s freaking manipulative of Huda!!" a person wrote.

"Like exactly! Not everyone wants to be a step dad and that’s okay, you have to say it instantly. Seems like he was even taking their ish more serious, cuz if he was just playing on the show he would’ve used that to milk it?" a fan commented.

"This is so hard for me to say"— Huda tells Jeremiah she's a mother in Love Island USA season 7 episode 3

In Love Island USA season 7 episode 3, Huda shared something personal with Jeremiah. She asked him about his non-negotiables in a relationship, and after the islander listed things like long-term friendships, communication, and strong family bonds, Huda revealed to him why she had a two-bedroom apartment.

Huda told him that she had so much to tell him because she wanted him to get to know her on a deeper level but hoped Jeremiah would stay true to his feelings. The Love Island USA season 7 cast member asked what she meant and asked her to just "say it."

Huda stated that there was a reason why she was so "emotionally mature" and clarified that she wasn't ashamed of what she was about to reveal. However, she didn't know how the Love Island USA season 7 islander would react.

"This is so hard for me to say but, you know I really like you," she said.

She asked Jeremiah why he was looking at her the way he did, and the Love Island USA season 7 cast member said he was "spooked." Huda told him that she wanted to tell him because she wanted to be honest with him and make sure that she "really trusted" and liked him.

"I'm a mom," she said.

Jeremiah sighed and repeated back Huda's words, but in a form of a question. He asked how many kids she had and couldn't look at her when she asked him to. Jeremiah put his head in his hands, and the episode ended on a cliffhanger.

Fans of season 7 online reacted to Jeremiah's initial reaction to Huda's secret and were critical of it.

Tune in tomorrow on Friday, June 6, 2025, to see what happens next between Jeremiah and Huda on Love Island USA season 7.

