"Hiding us from her story" — Lexi Wood addresses Bailee's absence from Summer House

Summer House star Lexi Wood recently opened up about Bailee’s absence from the show during a conversation on the Jax and Friends podcast, part of The Toast, aired on May 28, 2025. Lexi, who made her debut this season, reflected on her journey, including cast dynamics and off-screen realities that shaped what viewers did and didn’t see.

While discussing how she joined the Bravo reality series, Lexi touched on the topic of Bailee, who had joined the cast early on but left without much on-screen explanation.

"I know that she had a boyfriend in the city and I think she was just like she was not telling the house and like hiding us from her story. So she was like keeping two very separate worlds," Lexi revealed.

The remark offered clarity on Bailee’s limited appearance and hinted at deeper behind-the-scenes tension.

Lexi opens up about Bailee’s distance from Summer House

Lexi said she and Bailee had only met a few weeks before joining the house and were just starting to become friends. She was happy to have another new girl in the group and shared that they would text each other in the mornings to meet in the kitchen. But soon, she noticed Bailee was acting a bit distant.

Lexi said Bailee had a boyfriend in the city but didn’t tell the group. She also shared that Bailee would hide her housemates from her Instagram stories whenever she posted about him. Lexi felt that Bailee was keeping her life in the city and her time in the house very separate.

She said it wasn’t a problem that Bailee had a boyfriend, but it would have been better if she had been open about it. Talking that how the group would have welcomed him,

“I think it was mainly like if she—if she was just like, ‘Yeah, I have a boyfriend,’ I think all of us are big. Amazing. Bring him around. Like, let’s hang,” Lexi said,

Lexi believes Bailee’s choice to keep things private may be the reason she stopped coming around and didn’t appear more on Summer House.

Lexi reflects on entering the house and how things changed

Lexi talked about what it felt like to join Summer House as a new cast member. She said she already knew Amanda, Paige, and Sierra before filming started, which helped her feel more comfortable. Even then, joining a group that had been close for years was not easy. She compared it to being a freshman in high school,

“It’s definitely like high school a little bit where it’s like you feel like a freshman—like they’re seniors—and that’s just an intimidating dynamic no matter who you are,” Lexi shared.

Lexi shared that her room and Bailee’s room were downstairs, away from most of the other cast members of Summer House, and that made her feel even more like an outsider in the beginning. She was happy to have Bailee around,

“I was so excited to have another girl… come in and just like in the morning we text and be like, ‘Do you want to meet in the kitchen, like get coffee?’” she explained.

But after Bailee stopped showing up, Lexi found herself leaning more on her relationship in the house. She later admitted that she may have trusted too quickly, especially with Jesse. The shift in group dynamics after Bailee’s absence seemed to leave a lasting impact on her time in the house.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of Summer House currently streaming on Bravo.

