“Sweet to see”- Summer House fans react to Kyle getting emotional over Ciara talking about her family

Summer House season 9 reunion, i.e., it's episode 17, dropped on May 28. It was part 1 of the reunion, which saw the entire cast come together to address their differences and discuss their experiences through the season.

Ciara, while addressing her separation from West, shared how the grief from her family dynamics affected her when she was dealing with her split with West. She also added that she wasn't speaking to her father either, adding to her worries.

Ciara stated she went away to a retreat to shut herself off from the world. That, she said, was the reason she wasn't reachable on her phone and didn't speak to West before they separated. While listening to Ciara's emotional story, Kyle teared up too. Fans of Summer House found this reaction sweet and came to X to react to the same.

"Kyle cares so deeply for Ciara its so sweet to see," a fan said.

"Kyle really cares about Ciara, it's cute. He literally be the first one tearing up or jumping in to defend her feelings," said another.

"I'm always struck by how Ciara makes Kyle get emotional. He really knows the story and hates that she has to bare her scars to explain her cold demeanor. The highs and lows of reality TV," added a third.

"If there’s one thing Kyle will do, it is cry with Ciara when she cries," wrote another.

Some fans of Summer House appreciated how empathetic Kyle was to Ciara.

"Whenever Ciara gets choked up, Kyle looks like he wants to DIE," an X user wrote.

"One thing I love about Kyle Cooke, he does NOT play when it comes to Ciara," another user wrote.

"One thing about Kyle he’s gonna cry at the reunion," commented one.

"Kyle Fckn loves Ciara sm. I cantttt," wrote another.

What Ciara shared about her family dynamics on the Summer House season 9 reunion

In the Summer House reunion, Andy read out a fan question, which mentioned that Ciara was having a hard time dealing with her separation from West because she was going through "drama" on her family side. Andy then asked her to elaborate on it.

Ciara stated that towards the end of her relationship with West, her mom got married again, and it affected her more than she thought it would. She further said that her mom had been married a couple of times, and as her daughter, she didn't have the capacity to get to know another new person.

"I don't speak to my dad," she added.

She further stated that she and West had a friendship, and during that time, he was in "his own world". He wasn't there for her, which was hard to deal with. To this, West recalled how Ciara had turned her phone off for two weeks, at a time which was important to both of them.

Ciara explained that she just wanted to get through December because it was Christmas and it was her birthday, so she went to a retreat in Costa Rica. It was her way of shutting off and keeping away from the hurt she was feeling from her family. She added that she wanted to communicate, but she didn't want to feel like a burden on him.

The next episode of Summer House season 9 comes out on Bravo on Wednesday at 9 pm ET.

