How did the Baddies Africa cast react to Fania Cherry receiving the Baddie Chain?

In episode 13 of Baddies Africa, tensions reached a boiling point during a house outing at Total Ninja, a high‑energy obstacle course meant for bonding. Instead, the day evolved into a chaotic showcase of friction, as rivalries resurfaced and physical altercations overshadowed friendly competition.Just as chaos appeared poised to overtake the narrative, host Natalie Nunn redirected the moment toward recognition and integrity by awarding the coveted “Baddie Chain” not to the loudest voice in the fight, but to a quiet standout: Fania Cherry.It was Fania’s calm consistency that earned her the chain on Baddies Africa. Despite the drama unfolding around her, involving cast members like Lex, Kold Killa, Ivori, Diamond, and Choco, she stayed active in the challenges, maintained composure, and completed the whole obstacle course.The Baddies Africa cast are divided View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEpisode 13 of Baddies Africa focused on having fun as a group at the Total Ninja obstacle course. When the cast reached the venue, tensions continued to break out and fights between some of the cast members continued.Scotty, Rollie, and Fania were the few who were not interested in what was happening and decided to have fun on the course. At the end, Natalie revealed that she had brought a chain all along and was observing everyone's behavior to see who deserved it. The new chain recipient was Fania Cherry.&quot;To a baddie that has been standing on business and completed an obstacle course today. Fania come up here,&quot; Nunn announced.While applause broke out to congratulate her, it was also clear that the house was divided by this decision. The mood in the house changed in an instant. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFania delivered a single line in the confessional to Baddies Africa: “Period. My Baddies Chain.” While it was clear Fania and her friends were excited and happy for her, some people were not so pleased with Natalie's decision. Badd Dolly, who has been embroiled in controversy over the Baddie Chain before by stealing Tavii's previously, said, &quot;I'm not clapping for no b--ch that I don't feel like deserved it and that's just how I feel about it.&quot;Kay Rixa stood up for Fania and said, &quot;Yes Fania, pop your sh-t, make these h--s mad. I don't give a f--k like, Dolly you still ain't got a chain. My b--ch Fania came right before you.&quot;The Baddies list grows longer on Baddies Africa View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCast members involved in earlier confrontations, like Dolly and Lex, who’d pushed through injuries and emotional chaos, were noticeably quiet. Their dominance was inadvertently undercut by Fania’s example. Even Diamond, who had earlier intervened in fights, stood silently on the periphery.The list of Baddies with Chains, now increased with Fania added to it, is:ScottyRollieDiamond TheBodyBig LexSummerIvoriPrettypTavii BabiiFania Cherry (New)The Baddies remaining to receive their chains are:Elsie KayKold KillaBadd DollyKay RixanRussiam KreamMarissaChoco BrownFans also voiced their support for Fania under the Instagram post, with one fan saying,&quot;Fania, she was one who’s been MVB for the first several weeks of Baddie Africa.&quot; Another fan said, &quot;Kold Killa, Fania, Rixan obvi. nobody else deserves one, maybe Marissa.&quot;Stream Baddies Africa on Zeus Network anytime.