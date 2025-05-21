“How is that romantic?”—1000-lb Sisters star Tammy questions Amy’s decision to marry Brian at a haunted house

Episode 6 of 1000-lb Sisters season 7 was released on May 20, 2025. Titled, She's Got the Mantality, the episode saw more discussions around Amy and Brian's wedding, which the couple intended to host at a haunted house. This came after the previous episode saw Brian proposing to Amy in a haunted house, and she said yes.

Ad

They liked how it felt to take that step at the haunted house, so they decided to get married at a similar venue. Other cast members, including Amy's friends and family, didn't completely approve of the idea, but they had their own hilarious take on it. Whereas Tammy, her sister, was seen questioning her.

"How is that romantic?" she asked.

Tammy explained that it was just something they were into as a couple. But Tammy's insistence on this wedding idea being wrong made Amy emotional, as she thought her family was not standing up for her decision.

Ad

Trending

What Tammy said about Amy's decision to marry Brian at a haunted house on 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 6?

Ad

Tammy Slator met with Amy and Brian at her house while she was planning on refurbishing it before their marriage. She asked her sister if their mom knew she was planning on moving there. Amy responded that their mom knew she was engaged and they were planning on a wedding date, adding that their mom told her she won't be coming to their ceremony.

"Who would want to go on a wedding at an insane asylum?" asked Tammy.

Ad

Amy Slater said if they didn't want to be in her life, they didn't have to be. Later, in a 1000-lb Sisters confessional, Tammy asked why Amy needed to make a mockery of herself by getting married at a haunted house. Amy replied that it was just something they liked, but her sister insisted that she was just being honest about how she felt.

This made Amy ask Tammy if they didn't like her being with Brian. When Tammy said she wasn't implying that at all, Amy got emotional. She clarified that they wanted her to be with him, but they just wanted her to take her time and get to know him more.

Ad

"Well, none of ya'll are coming to the wedding, so why does it f*cking matter?" an emotional Amy asked.

Tammy stated that she didn't want to go to a haunted house, to which Amy opposed, saying she went everywhere for them. She then left the conversation, saying they, as a family, didn't want to support her with anything. She added that her family "hated" her, and that was all it amounted to.

Ad

What other cast members thought of Brian's proposal to Amy at the haunted house on 1000-lb Sisters season 7 episode 6?

Ad

While hanging out together, Misty told Amanda, Chris, and Brittany about the proposal at the haunted house. Chris said in a confessional on 1000-lb Sisters that he was grateful he wasn't at the haunted house when the proposal happened because he would have said something inappropriate and would have made fun of the location.

Misty then rhetorically asked who would propose in a mall's haunted house, and Amanda responded:

"I mean it just keeps going back to 'They're f*cking weird'."

Ad

Misty then told them that she won't go to the location Amy chose for her wedding. Chris agreed, while Brittany sarcastically said that she would fall sick that day as well.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters come out on Tuesdays at 9 pm ET on TLC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shweta Zaveri Shweta is an experienced reporter and reviewer for shows and movies. She likes binging on Reality TV in her free time and her study at the film school gives her a special edge with her reviews. She also holds a fashion diploma which indoctrinates her deeper into pop culture. She's an avid backpacker and likes all things related to lifestyle. Know More