"I actually denied them twice" — Love is Blind star Joey reveals rejecting the show before agreeing to join

Love is Blind star Joey shared details about his decision to join the show in a conversation with The Jason Show podcast on March 3, 2025. During the discussion, he revealed that he initially declined to come on the show multiple times before agreeing to participate. While discussing his decision-making process,

"I actually denied them twice cuz I was kind of seeing someone at that point so I was like no it's not going to work. That relationship didn't work out and third time was a charm," Joey admitted.

Love is Blind star Joey explained that he had doubts about the format and whether it was the right fit for him. However, after reconsidering and discussing it with close friends, he decided to give it a chance.

Joey’s initial hesitation and decision to join Love is Blind

Joey shared that he was approached by the casting team but initially did not see himself as part of the show. He explained he wasn't sure if the show was for him, detailing his early reluctance. Despite the opportunity, he felt unsure about opening up in such a format. He mentioned that after turning down the show twice, he had conversations with his family, especially his sisters.

"My sisters were actually a big part of it, 'cause they were like, 'Joey, you got to do this.' And I was like, 'I don't know, I don't know.' But they were like, 'You have the personality for this, you will have fun.' So I was like, 'All right,'" he admitted.

Joey's decision to participate in Love is Blind led him to form friendships with the cast members and a romantic connection with Monica. Jason asked his opinion about people calling this particular season as "boring,"

"I think it was a little too long in the pods, in my opinion. But on the flip side, I do think it shows very genuine people and real relationships, rather than just diving into drama all the time," he shared.

Joey reflects on his experience in Love is Blind

Love is Blind star Joey spoke about the difference between social media and reality and how viewers perceive it. During episode 6, Taylor claimed that Daniel knew her before the show which blew up on social media. Speaking about this,

"The biggest difference between reality and what social media is saying about a person? I would honestly say Taylor," he shared.

Joey added,

"Taylor is just this really fun, genuine, energetic, and funny person. But right off the bat, she kind of took a lot of heat with the Instagram stuff," he shared.

Jason asked Joey about meeting Monica’s family in the second batch of episodes, noting that while her sister seemed friendly at first, she was also a bit apprehensive. He acknowledged that navigating such a situation would be uncomfortable without Netflix cameras and wanted to know how Joey felt about the experience.

"Yeah, that was tough. It was a hard situation, especially for me—family is very important," Joey shared.

Joey shared that he is close with his sisters, which was a key reason he and Monica connected in the pods. However, when he arrived, the family dynamic felt different. He went with the flow, processed everything in real time, and later brought up the conversation in the episode.

All the episodes from Love is Blind season 8 are currently streaming on Netflix.

