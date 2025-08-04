⁠“I have a big surprise” - 90 Day Fiancé’s Yara and Jovi have a new addition to their family 

90 Day Fiancé stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren have expanded their family, but not in the way fans might expect. The couple, who share a three-year-old daughter, Mylah, recently adopted a puppy named Mila.Yara surprises Jovi at the airport with the news, though his reaction was mixed. While Yara and Mylah were thrilled, Jovi voiced concerns about their new Miami home’s furniture, and he hopes to prioritize a second baby over pet parenthood.&quot;I think I'm ready for a new chapter, so I have a big surprise for Jovi,&quot; Yara told the camera before she revealed the new addition to their family to Jovi.The adoption might change the dynamics in their relationship, which has weathered cultural clashes, trust issues, and Jovi’s work-related absences, a dynamic explored on the show.Mila's welcome to 90 Day Fiancé and her new family View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYara pushed for their family to move from Louisiana to Miami, but that isolated Jovi from his family and forced him to give up habits like strip club visits, which Yara disapproves of. While the couple has worked to reconcile these differences, Mila’s adoption tests their ability to navigate new responsibilities together.&quot;I didn't want an animal, I didn't really want a pet. It's just- I don't know, I didn't expect to come home to a pet,&quot; he told Yara after she surprised him.He explained that he wants Yara to focus more on expanding their family instead of raising a puppy and expressed worries about all the new furniture in their house.Yara has been hesitant about having another child, and caring for Mila could signal her willingness to take on more responsibility, a point Jovi cautiously acknowledges. However, Jovi’s practical concerns about training Mila and protecting their furniture also suggest that the two might not be on the same page about certain things.Yara and Jovi's journey on 90 Day Fiancé View this post on Instagram Instagram PostYara and Jovi first connected in 2019 through a travel dating app while Jovi was on a work break from his job in underwater robotics. At the time, Ukrainian native Yara was living in Kyiv, and Jovi, a Louisiana-based oil and gas industry professional, was drawn to her profile. Their initial online conversations quickly led to an in-person meeting when Jovi traveled to Ukraine to meet Yara, and the rest became history.They got married in Las Vegas shortly after Yara arrived in the US. They welcomed their daughter, Mylah, in September 2020. The couple’s cross-cultural romance faced immediate challenges, including Jovi’s frequent work-related absences and Yara’s skepticism about his party-loving lifestyle.Despite these hurdles, they became engaged and applied for a K-1 visa, documenting their journey on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020. Yara received her US citizenship this year in April and took to Instagram to announce it. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;I’m so proud to be part of this country. It’s given me everything—my daughter, my husband, a home, a business, a career… and I don’t take any of it for granted. No matter what anyone says, I truly love this country, and I’m beyond grateful for the life it’s given me,&quot; she wrote in the caption of a picture of her standing in front of the U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services.For now, Mila’s arrival offers a lighter chapter in Yara and Jovi’s story. Catch their next moves when 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?Watch 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 9 on Sundays at 8 pm ET on TLC.