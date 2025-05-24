I can’t believe Tammy thinks Amanda’s jealous of her weight loss—she’s always been the one holding her accountable on 1000-Lb Sisters

In an exclusive report published by In Touch on May 20, 2025, it was revealed that 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has accused her sister Amanda Halterman of being "jealous" of her impressive 500-pound weight loss. According to In Touch’s source, Tammy believes Amanda is “salty” about her transformation and has been acting “childish.”

Ad

This claim has left a lot of viewers confused. Amanda has always been the sister who tells it like it is—someone who’s pushed Tammy to stay on track and get healthy. Tammy’s weight loss journey has been a huge part of the show, from getting approved for bariatric surgery to losing hundreds of pounds and now preparing for skin removal surgery.

And through it all, Amanda has been right there, cheering her on, giving her advice, and holding her accountable when no one else would. Fans have seen Amanda call Tammy out for unhealthy habits, advocate for her, and express tough love when it was needed. That’s why Tammy’s comments in the In Touch report feel so out of left field—and in my opinion, unfair.

Ad

Trending

Amanda has been the one to speak the truth when no one else would, and to suggest she’s jealous undermines the years she’s spent holding Tammy accountable in a way only a big sister can.

Amanda has always been the one pushing Tammy, not tearing her down in 1000-Lb Sisters

Ad

Throughout 1000-Lb Sisters, Amanda Halterman has shown up for Tammy in ways that go beyond just being a sibling—she’s been a tough-love coach, a reality check, and a voice of reason. Whether it was calling Tammy out for vaping in season 6 or stepping in when Tammy’s attitude crossed the line, Amanda’s been there to hold her sister accountable.

Amanda's support has been consistent, even when Tammy pushed back, and her commitment to family has been clear. That’s why it’s hard to buy into Tammy’s claim, reported by In Touch, that Amanda is now “jealous” of her. Amanda, who once weighed over 400 pounds herself, has never made it about competition.

Ad

Her focus has always been on making sure Tammy follows through with her goals. Even during their arguments, Amanda’s words have been about accountability, not resentment. In my opinion, Amanda’s role in the family dynamic has been essential.

She’s the one who tells it like it is, even if it’s uncomfortable. Tammy’s accusation feels more like a deflection than reality—maybe a way to avoid hearing what Amanda has to say. But for viewers who’ve seen Amanda’s dedication, it’s clear: she’s not jealous. She’s just doing what she’s always done—trying to help her sister stay on track.

Ad

It’s time for Tammy to stop blaming others and recognise Amanda’s support in 1000-Lb Sisters

Ad

At the end of the day, Tammy’s journey is hers alone—but that doesn’t mean she has to push away the people who’ve been there for her the whole time. From calling her out on unhealthy habits to cheering her on for her wins, Amanda has been one of the few family members who’s stayed consistent.

It’s unfair for Tammy to turn that into a storyline of jealousy when Amanda’s only goal has been to see her sister thrive. If Tammy truly wants to move forward, she needs to stop framing her family as the problem in 1000-Lb Sisters.

Ad

Instead, she should acknowledge Amanda’s role as the person who’s been holding her accountable when no one else would. In my opinion, Amanda isn’t the enemy here—she’s the kind of sibling we all wish we had when life gets tough.

1000-Lb Sisters episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sindhura Venkatesh Sindhura Venkatesh is a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers all things reality TV. Although her educational background is in engineering, Sindhura believes it has provided her with a strong foundation in analytical thinking and problem-solving. Despite her technical training, she discovered a passion for writing early on in her career. Sindhura loves the dynamic and ever-evolving nature of pop culture and reality TV, which reflect society's trends, interests, and values.



With over 4 years of professional experience, Sindhura began her career in marketing before transitioning into training and teaching. She has previously worked with companies like Edureka, The/Nudge Foundation, BYJU's, Unacademy, and Maiuetic.



For Sindhura, ensuring accuracy through relentless research and fact-checking is paramount, and she strives to present diverse perspectives with objectivity, all while adhering to ethical standards. Her focus is on delivering timely, relevant content that is mindful of privacy concerns. Further, transparency is key to Sindhura’s reportage, as it helps foster trust with her audience. Know More