Did you also think Tammy was scared to introduce Andrea on 1000-Lb Sisters?

On 1000-Lb Sisters season 7, episode 5, which aired on May 13, 2025, Tammy Slaton opened up about her relationship with Andrea during a visit to the salon with her mother, Darlene. It was a big step for Tammy, especially since this was her first relationship after the loss of her husband, Caleb Willingham.

But when the show’s producer asked if she planned to introduce Andrea as her girlfriend to her mom, Tammy hesitated. She said she was not sure, revealing more than just uncertainty. In my opinion, Tammy’s pause wasn’t about timing. It was about fear—of being judged, misunderstood, or even rejected.

Despite saying her mom is the most important person in her life, Tammy admitted she hadn’t told her about the relationship. She expressed concern that her family might not accept her dating a woman, even though Darlene reacted neutrally and Misty and Amanda had already shown full support.

It’s a moment that highlights how much Tammy is still navigating when it comes to trust and vulnerability. Even with all the progress she’s made, this episode of 1000-Lb Sisters reminds us that emotional growth doesn’t always move as fast as physical change. And for someone who’s lived so much of her life under scrutiny, that hesitation says a lot.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy says she wants Andrea to meet her mom—but she’s still holding back

During her conversation at the salon in 1000-Lb Sisters season 7, episode 5, Tammy casually told her mom that she’d been “hanging out with Andrea” and suggested they should all meet sometime. But what stood out wasn’t the statement—it was what she didn’t say.

Tammy never told her mom that Andrea is her girlfriend. And when asked in a confessional if she planned to come out directly, Tammy simply said, “I’m not sure.” In my opinion, that hesitation shows Tammy is still afraid of how her relationship might be received—especially by Darlene.

Even though her sisters Misty and Amanda supported her fully when she came out in episode 3 of 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy seems unsure if her mother will feel the same way. She even admitted earlier in the season that she believed her family “tolerates” gay people, not truly embraces them.

What makes this more complicated is Tammy’s own desire to move forward. She said it was important for Andrea to meet her mom and that she sees it as the “next step” in her relationship. But without calling Andrea her girlfriend out loud or sharing the full truth, she’s stuck between wanting acceptance and fearing rejection.

Darlene’s reaction was neutral—but Tammy’s fear says more

When Tammy mentioned Andrea to her mom at the salon, Darlene didn’t seem shocked or disapproving in 1000-Lb Sisters. She simply said she was “alright” with meeting her. On the surface, it was a calm and accepting response. But Tammy’s hesitation leading up to it tells a different story.

Despite Darlene’s neutral tone, Tammy clearly wasn’t sure how the conversation would go—and that reveals just how complicated their relationship still is. In my opinion, Darlene’s words might have been supportive, but Tammy’s fear of being judged didn’t come out of nowhere.

Earlier in the season, Tammy shared that some family members aren’t fully accepting of LGBTQ+ relationships. So even a neutral response, in that context, carries weight. Tammy also said her mom is the most important person in her life and that introducing Andrea would be a big step in her relationship.

But even with that motivation, she couldn’t bring herself to say the full truth aloud. She didn’t call Andrea her girlfriend. She didn’t make it clear what the visit would really mean. And Darlene didn’t push for clarity either—something that might reflect emotional distance more than acceptance.

To me, this scene wasn’t just about coming out. It was about Tammy still navigating how safe she feels being her full self with her mom. Tammy wants to grow and be open, but there are still parts of her that feel unsafe doing that fully. And for viewers who’ve watched her struggle to be seen and accepted, that silence feels just as revealing as any confession.

1000-Lb Sisters episodes air every Tuesday on TLC.

