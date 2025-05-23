Were you just as surprised by Amy Slaton’s dating history on 1000-Lb Sisters as I was?

1000-Lb Sisters has followed Amy and Tammy Slaton through major life changes—weight loss surgeries, family milestones, and new relationships. But looking back at Amy’s dating history over the past few seasons, one thing stands out: the pattern hasn’t really changed.

In the most recent episode that aired in May 2025, Amy announced her engagement to Brian Scott Lovvorn. The proposal happened at a haunted house, and the ring—a silver band with skeleton hands—fit her quirky personality. But what really caught attention was the speed.

Amy revealed that Brian actually proposed just two weeks into their relationship with a Ring Pop. The “real” proposal came later, but the timeline felt all too familiar. Fans have seen Amy move quickly in past relationships too. After her divorce from Michael Halterman in 2023, she had brief romances with Tony Rodgers and a man named Kevin.

Now, with Brian, it seems like she’s repeating old patterns rather than learning from them. Meanwhile, Tammy’s love life has taken a different turn. While she’s also had ups and downs, her approach now seems more thoughtful. Watching both sisters side-by-side, you start to wonder—has Amy really changed at all?

Amy’s fast engagement on 1000-Lb Sisters follows a familiar pattern

Amy Slaton’s engagement to Brian Scott Lovvorn on 1000-Lb Sisters might have seemed romantic on the surface—complete with a haunted house setting and a Halloween-themed ring—but the pace of their relationship felt all too familiar.

She revealed that Brian had actually proposed just two weeks into dating, using a green apple Ring Pop while she was asleep. The official proposal came later in October 2024, but it didn’t change how rushed everything appeared.

This isn’t the first time Amy has moved quickly in love. After her split from Michael Halterman in 2023, she had a short relationship with Tony Rodgers, who was introduced on her social media as a loving partner and a supportive figure to her children. By January 2024, however, that relationship had ended.

Around Valentine’s Day, Amy posted a tribute to a man named Kevin, but that connection also ended quickly, with Amy later confirming she was single. Despite concerns from her family, Amy continues to embrace fast-moving relationships.

On 1000-Lb Sisters, she even admitted, “We’re moving so fast but it just makes sense.” But from the outside, it looks like she’s falling into the same relationship habits again and again.

Tammy’s relationship journey on 1000-Lb Sisters shows more growth

While Amy seems to repeat old relationship patterns, Tammy Slaton’s approach to love on 1000-Lb Sisters has taken a more thoughtful turn. In earlier seasons, Tammy was often involved in complicated or unhealthy relationships—like her time with Jerry Sykes and Phillip Redmond, both of whom raised concerns for her family.

But after those experiences, Tammy has started making different choices. In season 7, Tammy introduced viewers to Andrea, her new girlfriend. It marked the first time she openly dated a woman on the show after coming out as pansexual.

The relationship didn’t seem rushed—instead, Tammy and Andrea were shown getting to know each other, going on dates, and taking things one day at a time. Tammy even said on camera,

“I do have feelings for Andrea but right now we're just taking things slow.”

Tammy’s past included a brief marriage to Caleb Willingham, who sadly passed away in 2023. But even through that grief, Tammy appeared more grounded in her decisions. Her journey reflects someone learning from the past and making more careful choices. When comparing both sisters’ stories on 1000-Lb Sisters, Tammy’s evolution stands out—while Amy’s still feels stuck in a loop.

Season 7 episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

