“My mind is made up” — Misty was right to question Amy’s haunted house proposal on 1000-Lb Sisters

1000-Lb Sisters season 7, episode 6 aired on May 20, 2025, and with it came one of the most unexpected moments of the season—Amy Slaton saying yes to Brian Lovvorn’s proposal inside a haunted house in a strip mall. While the show has never shied away from quirky milestones, this one raised more eyebrows than cheers. And Misty Slaton, as usual, said what everyone was thinking.

In her confessional, Misty didn’t hold back. “Who the hell proposes in a strip mall haunted house?” she asked, clearly baffled by the timing and setting of the engagement. In my opinion, she had every reason to react that way. Amy’s relationship with Brian hasn’t been given much screen time, leaving viewers—and clearly her family—with more questions than answers.

Add in the fact that their proposal followed Amy’s arrest and an already rocky patch in her life, and Misty’s skepticism feels more protective than petty. This wasn’t just about a haunted house. It was about the pacing of a serious commitment that feels more rushed than romantic.

And Misty, who’s often the one voicing reason when others hold back, brought the honesty that the moment called for.

This proposal came out of nowhere in 1000-Lb Sisters—and Misty’s reaction proves it

Amy Slaton getting engaged should have been a major moment on 1000-Lb Sisters. But instead of being a heartfelt storyline, it felt more like a jump scare—both for the audience and for her siblings. Misty Slaton’s blunt reaction may sound like a joke, but it came from a place of real concern. And honestly, she’s not wrong.

In my opinion, Misty’s skepticism isn’t about the haunted house—it’s about everything that led up to this moment, or rather, what didn’t. Viewers have barely seen Amy and Brian’s relationship develop. There were no deep conversations, no buildup, no emotional context.

It’s hard to get behind a proposal when the audience—and the family—haven’t even had time to understand who Brian is or what this relationship means to Amy.

But the show has been rushing through these milestones without giving them the space they deserve. So when Misty reacts with disbelief, it’s not just her being sarcastic—it’s her calling out how fast everything seems to be moving.

Misty has always been one of the more grounded members of the Slaton family. Her reactions tend to reflect what many 1000-Lb Sisters viewers are already thinking. This time, she just happened to say it out loud. And in a season that often brushes past emotional depth, Misty’s honest response was a much-needed reminder to pause and ask: why the rush?

Amy’s rushed engagement feels more like pressure than progress in 1000-Lb Sisters

Amy Slaton has been through a lot in this season of 1000-Lb Sisters—an arrest, court dates, parenting stress, and a sudden engagement. With all that pressure, it’s hard not to wonder if saying yes to Brian was less about love and more about needing something—anything—that felt like hope.

In my opinion, the proposal didn’t feel like the joyful milestone it should have been. It came with no real buildup, no deeper look at their relationship, and very little clarity about where they stand. We don’t know how they got to this point, and neither, it seems, does the rest of her family.

Misty’s skeptical reaction wasn’t just snark—it was concern. She knows Amy well and has seen what rushed decisions can lead to. That moment in the haunted house might have felt spontaneous, but when everything around Amy is moving so fast, it’s fair to ask if she’s had time to think it through.

Right now, Amy seems to be saying yes to a lot—but it’s unclear if she’s really ready for what comes after.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of 1000-Lb Sisters available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

