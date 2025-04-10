“I don’t think MTV was ready”— The Challenge star Frank Fox reveals why he didn’t win the competition

Frank Fox, a known name among longtime fans of The Challenge, recently opened up about his controversial disqualification from The Challenge: Free Agents. Speaking on April 8, 2025, during Johnny Bananas’ podcast Death, Taxes, and Bananas, Fox said,

“I don’t think MTV was ready for the villain to walk away with the crown.”

His exit, which followed a medical disqualification due to a viral infection, has long sparked debate, especially given what current contestants are allowed to compete through. Fox explained that despite being sick, he was confident about his position in the game.

“I really believe I would’ve taken that season. It would’ve been you (Bananas), me, Jordan, or CT in that final.”

The Challenge veteran felt his rising momentum and outsider status may have influenced the production’s decision to send him home.

Frank Fox's appearances on The Challenge franchise

Frank Fox, formerly known as Frank Sweeney, made his debut on MTV’s The Real World: San Diego. He quickly transitioned to The Challenge, earning his first win on Battle of the Seasons alongside his Real World castmates. That season, Fox and his team managed to overcome internal drama and stiff competition, ultimately securing the win.

He returned for Rivals II, where he partnered with former rival Johnny Bananas. Despite a rocky partnership and frequent arguments, the duo finished the season in second place. Bananas later joked on the April 8 podcast episode that Fox was his “worst partner ever,” to which Fox responded, “Oh, I clocked that… It’s out there— I heard it.” The two laughed.

“A lot of that was just bravado. I was pretty insecure back then,” Fox acknowledged.

Fox’s third season, Free Agents, was meant to be his breakout moment as a solo competitor. He started strong, winning two elimination rounds early in the season.

However, during the competition, he began to experience severe health symptoms and was sent to the hospital. After being diagnosed with a contagious viral infection, production decided to disqualify him.

Bananas questioned the fairness of this decision in the current context, pointing out that in The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion, Derrick Kosinski competed despite suffering from a torn ACL, torn meniscus, and LCL strain.

“Given what we’ve seen lately… do you feel like that was an (expletive) way to go out?” he asked Fox.

Fox answered, “Yeah, I do.”

Frank Fox's performance in the latest episode of The Challenge: All Stars

On April 9, 2025, The Challenge: All Stars season 5 aired its episode titled A Race for the Stars, featuring the final four rival teams competing in intense challenges for a $250,000 prize. Frank Fox returned with former teammate Sam McGinn, but the duo struggled throughout the finale.

They failed to score in the first challenge, 'Coding Ball,' and earned just one star in 'Barrels.' They gained momentum in 'Towered Out,' scoring three stars after defending their structure and hitting opponents. Their final task, 'Camping Chaos,' tested memory and endurance, earning them another three stars.

With only seven stars, Frank and Sam placed last. Da’Vonne and Shane led with 13 stars, followed by Adam and Steve with 10, and Melissa and Nicole with nine.

Frank admitted the competition was tough on Sam and appeared emotional in his confessional. His return, paired with past controversy over his disqualification, has sparked renewed debate about fairness in the game.

The Challenge: All Stars airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV. Part two of the finale is expected to show whether Frank and Sam can bounce back.

