"I felt so humiliated" — Love Island: All Stars' Grace Jackson breaks silence on Olivia’s claims surrounding alleged texts

Love Island: All Stars' Grace Jackson has opened up about the alleged text messages that led to a major fallout with Olivia Hawkins. Speaking on the WEDNESDAYS podcast by Sophie Habboo and Melisa Tattam on February 26, 2025, Grace reflected on how the situation affected her, describing the experience as humiliating. She mentioned:

"Whatever she was trying to do there completely backfired. I felt so humiliated, like publicly humiliated."

During her time in the villa, Olivia claimed to have seen text messages sent to someone, where Grace allegedly said she would "do anything to win the show." This claim sparked discussions among the islanders, with Samie Elishi also stating she had seen the messages. Grace denied the accusations, but without access to her phone, she was unable to prove otherwise.

Grace revealed that the situation had a lot of impact on her final days in the villa. She described feeling isolated as other islanders nodded in agreement with Olivia’s claims. In the days that followed, she struggled to sleep, feeling that she had no way to defend herself. Luca Bish, who was also in the villa, shared that Grace broke down in tears over the incident.

Grace on feeling humiliated and struggling in the Love Island: All Stars villa

During the podcast, Grace detailed how she felt when Olivia confronted her about the alleged messages. She recalled sitting around the fire pit as Olivia made the accusation, with others in the villa including Sam Elishi supporting it.

“I was sat there trying to defend myself, everybody around the fire pit was nodding like 'yeah we’ve seen the screenshots'. I just felt so embarrassed and I felt because that’s not in my character, Grace explained.”

Grace further said that she had no way to verify or challenge the claims since she did not have access to her phone. She repeatedly denied sending the messages but said it was difficult to change anyone’s mind.

“All I could do was defend myself with words. I didn’t have my phone, I didn’t have a clue what was going on on the outside," she shared.

Luca said that Grace was visibly upset during moments that were not captured on camera. He recalled seeing her distressed during dinner, where boys and girls were kept separate. When he tried to comfort her, Love Island: All Stars producers asked him to leave her alone, but Grace then burst into tears.

“She didn’t sleep for three nights,” Luca shared.

Luca revealed that she would come downstairs and tell him she couldn’t rest, which made him realize how much the situation was affecting her. He said that during those nights, boys and girls were separated, so she had no one from the opposite group to talk to.

Olivia’s claims and Grace’s response

The issue resurfaced during the Love Island: All Stars finale when Olivia doubled down on her claims. Grace recalled how some islanders later changed their opinion, apologizing and admitting they had not actually seen the messages.

"It was really damaging, then it’s backtracking on the final you know girls coming over saying 'I’m really sorry, I’ve not seen the screenshots’," Grace said.

She expressed frustration that few cast members of Love Island: All Stars initially supported Olivia’s claims but later distanced themselves.

"So don't sit there and back it saying I've seen the screenshots and make me feel ridiculous. I felt like I was going insane because I knew I hadn't said it."

When asked if the situation changed her friendships in the villa, Grace responded that she did not believe they were real friendships to begin with.

All previous episodes of Love Island: All Stars can be streamed on ITVX.

