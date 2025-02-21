Love Island: All Stars reportedly gets over 2,000 complaints over alleged ‘bullying behavior’ between participants

Love Island: All Stars season 2 received over 2,000 complaints to media regulator, Ofcom, regarding alleged "bullying behavior" between contestants. On February 20, 2025, The Independent reported that the complaints mainly focused on contestant Elma Pazar, following a dispute with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis Pritchard.

According to the publication, Ofcom received 1,347 complaints for the February 12 episode and 820 complaints for February 11 episode. Additional 63 and 57 complaints were filed for the February 13 and February 16 episodes, respectively.

The dating reality show, hosted by Maya Jama, returned earlier this year with former contestants seeking another chance at love. However, the latest season featured disputes emerging over past interactions, social media exchanges, and in-villa challenges.

In season 2, Elma Pazar questioned the strength of Ekin-Su and Curtis’s relationship during a public vote challenge in February 11 episode of Love Island: All Stars. The situation led to further disputes, with Elma and her partner Sammy Root refusing to apologize after a heated exchange.

Complaints filed over Elma and Ekin-Su’s dispute in Love Island: All Stars

The conflict between Elma Pazar and Ekin-Su gained attention after a game where Islanders posed questions to the public. Elma asked whether Ekin-Su and Curtis were the weakest couple. While the public voted against the claim, Ekin-Su expressed frustration that the question was raised at all.

Following the challenge in Love Island: All Stars, tensions between Elma and Ekin-Su escalated. During an argument, Elma referenced an earlier challenge where Ekin-Su kissed another contestant, Sammy Root. The dispute continued with Elma telling Curtis to "shut [her] mouth" and "f**k off." Sammy supported Elma, stating they had nothing to apologize for.

Ekin-Su later confronted Elma, saying:

"Stop voting for us in every single game, and mocking us and laughing at us."

Elma, smiling during the exchange, responded:

"It’s all part of the game, isn’t it?"

Meanwhile, Curtis reacted to Elma’s remarks and said that it was just "disrespectful." Subsequently, Ofcom received over 2,000 complaints, with most directed at Elma’s actions.

The show's narrator, Iain Stirling, acknowledged the situation, noting that Ekin-Su and Curtis appeared isolated from the rest of the group. He described their position as outsiders in the villa, though he did not speculate on the reasons behind it.

"I watch as much as you, but it does feel like there’s this weird energy there, where they don’t gel with the group as much. I don’t quite know why. But they do feel like outsiders," Iain shared.

Reaction from the public and production

Following the rise in complaints, reactions on social media varied. Elma did apologize for her behavior and few fans reacted it to by saying that she was being "ungenuine."

Elma later commented that she had never personally liked Curtis, referring to him dismissively in a later discussion during the show. She spoke to the fellow Islanders.

"He's not my cup of tea. He's not even my cup of p***," she said.

Ekin-Su responded by accusing Elma of repeatedly targeting their relationship. The tension between the two contestants remained unresolved as the season progressed.

Meanwhile, Ofcom confirmed the number of complaints but did not announce any formal investigation into the incidents. For the unversed, reality TV programs often receive audience feedback on contestant interactions, though not all complaints lead to further action.

Love Island: All Stars continued airing despite the complaints, with its live finale bringing more discussions about the season’s events. Casey Gorman and Gabby Allen were announced as the winners.

Fans can watch all the previous episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITVX.

