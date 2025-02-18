Who won Love Island: All Stars season 2? Details explored

Love Island: All Stars ended on February 17, 2025, after weeks of surprises, connections, and re-couplings. The final five couples—Curtis & Ekin-Su, Luca & Grace, Omar & Catherine, Casey & Gabby, and Sammy & Elma—spent their last day in the villa reminiscing before the winners were announced.

Before the votes, the contestants had a VIP pool party where they were entertained by a DJ Nathan Dawe performance, during which he performed some of his best songs and debuted his new song, Here in Your Arms. Following the party, all the couples talked about their experience at the villa and what might happen once they leave the villa.

During the finale, Curtis and Ekin-Su were named the winners of Love Island: All Stars, securing the top spot after receiving the most public votes. As the season concluded, the finalists left the villa, looking forward to what comes next in their relationships.

Finalists reflect on their time in the Love Island: All Stars villa

As the final day in the villa began, the Islanders received a text announcing a VIP All Stars pool party. The finalists enjoyed the event while DJ Nathan Dawe performed, marking their last big moment together.

After the party, couples had individual conversations about their journey in Love Island: All Stars. Curtis and Ekin-Su talked about their early days in the villa, with Curtis recalling their first meeting in the Secret Garden. He told Ekin-Su,

"One of the first memories I have is the first time we were in the Secret Garden, I knew there was something there."

She responded by sharing her thoughts on their connection, saying,

"I’m so glad I've matched with someone who is just like me, you’re my best friend, you’re my partner, you’re my lover, you’re my boyfriend."

Luca and Grace also discussed their time in the villa, with Luca expressing confidence in their relationship moving forward. He told Grace that she had made him feel comfortable in their relationship, assuring her that there was "no worry." He added that as soon as they left the villa and met each other’s families, she would be his "girlfriend." In response, Grace told him not to "spoil the surprise."

Meanwhile, Omar and Catherine talked about their connection. Catherine shared, that she has never had someone who has "come in wanting her."

Omar responded by saying,

"You are perfect the way you are, I’m happy, I’m grateful we’ve met each other at the most perfect time."

The winners are revealed

As the finale progressed, the Islanders prepared for the final result. The public had been voting for their favorite couple, and the results were announced at the villa. Curtis and Ekin-Su received the most votes, making them the winners of Love Island: All Stars.

Following the announcement, Casey and Gabby reflected on their future together. Casey said,

"Right now we’re at the perfect stage to want to carry on on the outside."

Gabby added,

"I actually feel excited for you to meet my family, this is where we learn about each other in other ways."

The season ended with the finalists leaving the villa, looking ahead to life outside the show. Love Island: All Stars concluded after weeks of challenges, surprises, and new relationships, marking the end of another season.

Fans can watch all the previous episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITVX.

