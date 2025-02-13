"It's giving jealous" — Love Island: All Stars fans react to Elma talking about Ekin with Amber

In Love Island: All Stars Season 2's Episode 31, which aired on February 12, 2025, the female islanders got the chance to talk to their friends and family about their time on the show. Each female cast member received a call, including Elma Pazar, who was contacted by her friend, Amber.

The two spoke about the Heart Rate Challenge and Ekin-Su kissing her partner, Sammy. Fans online commented on the conversation online and criticized Elma for speaking about Ekin. One person wrote on X:

"Girl elma wishes she was ekin-su. She has an obsession.... need say no more. its giving jealous and I want her life. Elma is definitely in there to try and make more of a name of herself well she has definitely done that but not in good lighting."

"Surprise surprise. Elma's BFF is sh*t talking Ekin & Curtis. I giess Elma surrounds herself with people as petty as she is," a fan commented.

"It wasn’t even a real kiss ffs, a small peck is what is causing all this fuss after a day of Sammy being in the villa. Two dumb girls that’s why they’re best friends lol," a tweet read.

Love Island: All Stars Season 2 fans called Amber a bad friend:

"Amber is a horrible friend, I would tell my girl the truth about what the public actually think she just gassed her on a whole nother level to the point now Elma is gonna start piping up even more," a person wrote.

"If my friend were to be there, I will tell her the truth to even help her adjust and get back on track in public's good book, not lie thru my teeth to make things worse," a fan commented.

"Do amber and Elma know it’s LOVE ISLAND not towie - this show shouldn’t be about fighting and beef with other females . They are disgusting mean girls," a tweet read.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars Season 2 further said:

"Elma friends lying to her! Notice how she didn’t tell her the public hate her," a person wrote.

"Whoever was on that call was not a friend, lying to her face like that constantly," a fan commented.

"You don't disrespect your friend"— Elma's friend Amber criticizes Ekin-Su for kissing Sammy in Love Island: All Stars Season 2 Episode 31

In Love Island: All Stars Season 2 Episode 31, Elma's friend Amber made a special appearance with a video call. As the two discussed the islander's journey on the show, Elma exclaimed how much she liked Sammy. Amber asked if they could talk about Ekin-Su for a minute and mentioned the islander kissing Sammy during the Heart Rate Challenge.

Amber said the Love Island: All Stars Season 2 islander already knew her opinions about the same and Elma agreed.

"I'm sorry, but you don't disrespect your friend. You don't kiss your friend's fella for one," she said.

Amber said she didn't care if it was a challenge, and further criticized Ekin-Su's actions. Elma encouraged her and asked her to "say it louder" for everyone else to hear. Amber further said Ekin got "annoyed" because Elma had a problem with her kissing Sammy.

Ekin-Su also received a video call and spoke to her brother about the situation with Elma and Sammy. She told him that they asked the public's opinion about whether she and Curtis had the "weakest connection."

The Love Island: All Stars Season 2 cast member said that the public said they had a "strong" connection and that it felt good. Her brother asked her who she thought was the weakest couple and while she didn't have an answer, her brother felt it was Harriet and Ronnie.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars Season 2 commented on Amber and Elma's conversation and criticized them for talking about Ekin-Su at length.

Episode 31 of Love Island: All Stars Season 2 can be streamed on ITVX.

