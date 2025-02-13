“Disrespectful”- Love Island: All Stars fans criticize Sammy for clashing with Curtis

Episode 31 of Love Island: All Stars season 2 was released on February 12. The episode saw the aftermath of the public question task played in the previous episode, where each couple asked a controversial question about another fellow couple.

Elma and Sammy questioned if Ekin and Curtis were the weakest couple, upsetting them. They doubted Curtis' commitment after Danielle arrived.

In episode 31, Ekin confronted Elma, who brought up Ekin kissing Sammy during the Heart Rate challenge, which hurt her as they were friends. Later, Curtis and Sammy argued, with Curtis listing past doubts while Sammy defended his stance.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars came to X to criticize Sammy for his disagreement with Curtis, where he even asked him to give himself a "pat on the back" for being apologetic about his mistake of going with Danielle.

"Clearly Elma hasn't raised Sammy right, because why is he acting like he's all that and being disrespectful in his conversation with Curtis??" a fan said.

"Sammy calling Curtis immature when you said you weren’t attracted to Jess, lead her on, scammed a win and are now back on the show? Self awareness hello?" said another fan.

"Sammy’s tune changed quick because when Harriet told Casey to shut his fucking mouth he was saying he would not allow that from Elma but now he’s telling Curtis to take it on the chin," added a third.

"Elma and Sammy have made their whole experience and relationship about beefing Ekin su and Curtis instead of them to focus on making their shaky relationship stronger," wrote one.

Fans of Love Island: All Stars asked Sammy not to be rude to Curtis; some even believed he was obsessed with him.

"Sammy don’t get rude to Curtis, I think you’re forgetting that Luca was voted favourite boy and you’re not fav boy by default just bc your mama Elma got voted," an X user wrote.

"If the only thing you care about is you and Elma, Sammy, then why are you always talking about Curtis and Ekin? The obsession is out of this world," another user wrote.

"Sammie’s reasoning doesn’t make any sense… Curtis situation is just like every other Love Island experience…," commented one.

"Curtis is right. Idk why he’s still being punished for one mistake that happened damn near 3 weeks ago. ‘so many mistakes’ what is Sammy even on about??" another wrote.

The fight between Curtis and Sammy on Love Island: All Stars season 2 episode 31

Triggered after a back-and-forth between Ekin Su and Elma, the boys sat down to have a private chat later in the Love Island: All Stars episode. Curtis complained that it was a game to Sammy and Elma to bring them up again and again. Sammy argued that every couple got a question they didn't like but they just couldn't move on.

Curtis then listed the instances from Love Island: All Stars where Sammy and Elma went after him and Ekin because Sammy kept refusing to have overdone it. Sammy defended himself by saying that they "f**cked up" so many times, that it was only natural for them to get questioned. Curtis quipped:

"I f**cked up once, and then I owned up to it, the whole Danielle and me situation."

Sammy mentioned that even Ekin didn't respect their relationship when she kissed Sammy in the Heart Rate Challenge. Curtis said that he was just focused on himself and Ekin because she felt like people were making her "feel small". Then when Curtis called Sammy childish for holding onto such a thing, the latter asked him to give himself a pat on the back.

New episodes of Love Island: All Stars season 2 are released every day except Saturdays on ITV2.

