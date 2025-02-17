Love Island: All Stars allegedly suspends filming after Casey's medical emergency

Love Island: All Stars' Casey O'Gorman was reportedly forced to take a break from filming after experiencing a medical emergency in the villa. According to reports, Casey fainted during a break in front of the villa and hit his head. Medics were called in to assess him, leading to a temporary pause in filming.

On February 16, a source told The Sun,

"All of a sudden Casey felt wobbly and then passed out. He bashed his head on the way down and everyone rushed to attend him."

The source further stated that Casey regained consciousness quickly and was treated with a bandage and plaster before returning to the villa. This incident occurred ahead of the Love Island: All Stars final, which is scheduled to air on Monday. The production team has been working to complete all necessary content for the finale, making Casey’s brief absence an unexpected challenge.

Meanwhile, the show has seen other disruptions, including Scott Thomas choosing not to return to the villa for the final. Scott, who left earlier in the season, was expected to make a comeback but instead shared footage of himself in the UK. His absence has led to speculation among fans.

Casey’s medical incident in Love Island: All Stars

Casey O'Gorman, 28, who is coupled up with Gabby Allen on the show, reportedly suffered a brief blackout and hit his head. The incident took place during a break outside the villa, where he suddenly felt dizzy and collapsed. Medics responded immediately, ensuring he received medical attention before he was able to return.

Following the medical check, Casey reportedly had to wear a bandage and a plaster on his head. A source stated that his absence affected the filming schedule, given the tight deadlines leading up to the finale. However, it was later confirmed that he was doing fine and resumed filming after a few hours.

A show insider shared with The Sun,

"Everything is manic at the moment getting the content needed working up to Monday’s final, so losing such a key cast member as Casey wasn’t ideal to say the least."

A spokesperson for the show told The Mirror that Casey was checked by the on-site medic and was found to be in stable condition. Despite the disruption, production continued as planned, with the finale preparations still underway.

In addition to Casey’s incident, the show’s final episodes have been marked by other moments, including last-minute eliminations. Harriett and Ronnie were reportedly removed from the villa just before the final, leaving the remaining contestants shocked.

“Scott didn’t want to go back in after quitting” – Absence from the finale

Scott Thomas who exited Love Island: All Stars earlier in the season, was initially expected to return for a reunion with the finalists. However, fans noticed his absence in the teaser for the upcoming episode. Instead of rejoining the villa, Scott was seen playing paddle tennis in the UK, raising questions about why he chose not to return.

A source revealed to The Sun,

"Scott didn’t want to go back in after quitting, so he told ITV no to flying back out. He achieved everything he wanted to on the show and didn’t see any point in going back."

Scott’s departure earlier in the season followed difficulties in forming a connection with fellow contestants. He had also been involved in a disagreement with Elma Pazar and Tina Stinnes, which may have influenced his decision to leave.

As the Love Island: All Stars finale approaches, the remaining contestants are preparing for the final vote.

Watch Love Island: All Stars episodes airing every day at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX, with Saturdays as an exception.

