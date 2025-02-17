"The girl literally photoshopped her head onto mine and sent it to Ronnie" — Love Island: All Stars' Harriett slams Olivia in tense exchange 

Love Island: All Stars continued on February 16, 2025. The episode featured a major twist as previously eliminated Islanders returned to cast votes determining which couple would leave the villa. Former contestants showed up, leading to tensions between Harriett Blackmore and Olivia Hawkins, with Harriett making a statement. She said,

"The girl literally photoshopped her head onto mine and sent it to Ronnie, and he still didn’t want you on the outside or in the villa."

As the safe couples looked on, Olivia voted against Harriett and Ronnie, explaining that reconciling after a breakup was risky. This led to a confrontation where both shared their perspectives. Meanwhile, the votes from the returning Islanders created more tension, as some questioned the strength of certain relationships, making it a pivotal moment before the finale.

Returning Islanders cast their votes in Love Island: All Stars

This episode of Love Island: All Stars introduced the dumped Islanders—India, Olivia, Marcel, Kaz, Montel, Nas, Ron, Danielle, Samie, Tina, and Chuggs—returning with their votes written on heart-shaped chalkboards. Olivia was the first to reveal her choice, targeting Harriett and Ronnie. She justified her decision by suggesting that rekindled relationships often do not work out.

"I do think that if things don’t work out the first time, going back to it is always a risk."

Harriett swiftly replied with a sharp comment regarding Olivia’s previous actions. Olivia denied any interest in dating Ronnie, but the moment ignited reactions among the Islanders. Other returning contestants voiced their opinions as well, with Marcel praising Gabby and Casey’s connection, while Danielle’s vote prompted Samie to defend her position. Chuggs' reasoning also upset some Islanders, adding to the tension.

"I care a lot about Elma…I don’t know if Sammy is the right guy," Kaz said.

Kaz talked about Elma and Sammy’s relationship, questioning whether Sammy was the right match. Sammy defended himself, stating that he had proven his commitment.

"Do you not think I’ve proved that since I've been here, people grow up and change," Sammy said.

Kaz also criticized how some Islanders handled the Ekin-Su and Curtis situation, adding further conflict to the discussions. Before the votes were finalized, she also addressed Grace, making another direct comment.

Final votes and reactions

As the voting continued in Love Island: All Stars, Tina became emotional, expressing her admiration for the Islanders while facing a tough decision. She noted that she wanted to see the journeys of certain couples continue. The tension at the firepit heightened as the final votes were cast, determining which couple would be eliminated.

Ronnie expressed frustration before the vote, saying,

"If they come tomorrow and throw shade at us, I’m going in because we don’t deserve votes."

Catherine and Omar shared their thoughts on the voting process, with Catherine hoping the returning Islanders would recognize the strength of their relationship. Sammy, in the meantime, appeared content with his experience on the show.

As the results were revealed, the safe Islanders were left with questions about their status in the game. The night concluded with a dramatic exit, as the eliminated couple reflected on their time in the Love Island: All Stars villa. With only one episode left before the finale, the stakes have never been higher for the remaining couples competing for the top spot.

Love Island: All Stars episodes air at 9 pm on ITV2 and ITVX, every day with Saturdays as an exception.

