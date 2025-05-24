I firmly believe Lucia Flores-Wiseman’s The Voice journey is just the beginning of a bigger career

The Voice season 27 concluded on May 20, 2025, and Adam David from Team Bublé won the trophy. But in my opinion, the star of the season was Lucia Flores-Wiseman. The Seattle singer-songwriter placed fourth in the competition, but her artistry and the heart she put into each performance made an impact.

On Instagram two days after the finale, Lucia posted a note expressing gratitude to all her supporters. She was thankful for the opportunity to be a part of The Voice and thanked the fantastic people she had met on the journey. Lucia said she is looking forward to releasing her own music in the next few months, which means her story is just beginning.

Lucia's coach, Adam Levine, encouraged her by saying how amazing it was that she remained true to herself as an artist. Fellow finalist Renzo also left a comment for Lucia on her post to send her some support.

Lucia’s emotional connection with her music made her performances stand out in The Voice

Lucia’s time on The Voice was all about her ability to connect deeply with the songs she sang. In my opinion, this was one of her biggest strengths and helped her stand out from the other contestants in season 27.

During the finale, Adam Levine praised her for being authentic and believing in her music. Lucia thanked him for giving her the final push to stay true to her sound and create music that feels like her own.

Lucia’s performances were often praised by fans for their emotional impact and originality. Her rendition of Wish You Were Here was a favourite for many, and her soulful cover of Wildflower showed off her tone and control. One of the most memorable moments, at least for me, was her duet with Adam on While My Guitar Gently Weeps.

They both played guitar and harmonised, creating a special performance that stood out. Many fans shared their love for Lucia’s artistry on social media. They said her music touched them and made them feel seen. In my opinion, people connected with Lucia because she had a way of making every song her own.

She kept the heart of the original but added her own style, and that made her performances unique. She kept the heart of the original versions but added her own style and emotions, which made her performances feel unique and personal. That’s what made Lucia’s journey on The Voice so memorable — and why her music will continue to resonate with people even after the show.

Lucia’s journey on The Voice is only the start of her music career

Lucia finished fourth on The Voice, but in my opinion, that number doesn’t define her. She may not have won, but her time on the show was just a part of her journey as an artist. Her coach, Adam Levine, helped her believe in her music and stay true to her sound. During the finale, Lucia thanked him for giving her the push to be herself.

Before the finale, Lucia told the Seattle Times that she hopes to keep making Seattle proud and grow as an artist. Her passion for music and the way she connects with songs made her a fan favourite.

Lucia’s positive attitude shows she’s ready for the next step in her music career. She has already promised fans new original music soon, which is exciting for everyone who followed her on the show.

In my opinion, Lucia’s talent, dedication, and the way she connects with people through her music make her special. Her journey on The Voice may be over, but I believe her music career is just beginning. I can’t wait to see what she does next.

The Voice season 27 episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

