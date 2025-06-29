“I get lost in his eyes” — Chantel says she’s "mesmerized" by Joe in 90 Day: Hunt for Love sneak peek

90 Day: Hunt for Love is set to return with a new episode on Monday, June 30, 2025. In an exclusive sneak peek released by ExtraTV, Chantel was shown having a one-on-one conversation with fellow cast member Joe during the retreat. Joe expressed interest in getting to know her better and asked her out on a date.

Their exchange touched on their connection, attraction, and the topic of their age difference. Joe said he didn’t view the age gap as an issue and offered to plan an evening for them. Chantel agreed to the idea, and in a confessional, she reflected on her feelings after the moment.

“Even though I’m still thinking about Ashley, [Joe]’s so cute. I get lost in his eyes and the accent. I’m just mesmerized, I couldn’t be more happy,” she shared.

The new episode will follow how this new potential connection could shift Chantel’s focus.

Joe expresses interest in Chantel and sets up a date in 90 Day: Hunt for Love

During the conversation at the retreat, Joe took the lead and asked Chantel how she was feeling.

“I felt like I wanted to explore things with you a little further just from your energy,” he said.

Joe further mentioned that he first noticed her at the masquerade party, even before she removed her mask. Chantel responded positively but brought up a concern about their age gap.

“To me, I’ll be dead honest with you, the age thing isn’t necessarily that important to me. I’m not the average 25-year-old,” he reassured her

Joe went on to propose a date, explaining that he would talk to Yana and handle the details. He told Chantel he would send her a time, place, and what to wear, and then come pick her up for the evening. Chantel agreed to the plan and said it sounded amazing. Both of them seemed excited, and before they ended the conversation, Joe told her to watch for his message.

Chantel reflects on her emotions after the conversation in 90 Day: Hunt for Love

When she spoke to Joe, Chantel talked about how the conversation felt in 90 Day: Hunt for Love. She shared the emotions that were brought up after the talk.

“Joe asked me out on a date and I feel like I have butterflies,” she shared.

Chantel said Ashley was still on her mind, but she admitted she found Joe attractive. She mentioned that his eyes and accent stood out to her and made her feel connected to him. The way she talked about it showed that Joe’s approach had an effect on her. Even though her past relationship was still in her thoughts, she seemed open to getting to know Joe and seeing what could happen.

She finished by saying, “I couldn’t be more happy.” Her words showed that the idea of something new with Joe made her feel good, even if she didn’t expect it. It wasn’t clear what would happen next, but it seemed like her attention was starting to shift.

In the June 23 episode of 90 Day: Hunt for Love, Chantel took part in a kissing challenge and asked Jeniffer to kiss her. She said she felt nervous but also excited, sharing that her last kiss with a woman had a big impact on her. Chantel hoped this kiss would help her understand her feelings about her sexuality.

As the retreat continues, Chantel’s time with both Joe and Jeniffer showed that she was still trying to understand her emotions and explore different connections.

90 Day: Hunt for Love episodes air every Monday exclusively on TLC.

