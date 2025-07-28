"I don't go that way": Baddies Africa star Scotty reacts to Ivory lashing at Badd Dolly in the latest episode

Baddies Africa episode 12 aired on July 27, 2025. The latest episode featured multiple altercations, confrontations, and hair-snatching. One of the explosive fights was between Badd Dolly and Ivory.During their fight, Badd Dolly ran to the kitchen, and everyone was looking for her, especially Ivory. Later, Natalie discovered that she was in the kitchen and told her she needed to go out and fight. Dolly replied that she just needed to catch her breath.Further in the episode, Ivory reflected on her previous fight with Badd Dolly from the club. She showed how her neck-grab was taken by Badd Dolly the wrong way. Seeing Ivory's behavior and how things were already tense, one of the cast members, Scotty, confessed to the cameras:&quot;I don't know, there's something about Ivory. Like, when Ivory get in this mood, I'll be like, damn. Hey girl. I don't go that way. But she's giving n***a and b*tch at the same time. So I don't know how to feel about that.&quot;Baddies Africa episode 12: Badd Dolly and Ivory get in a physical altercation View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe recently released Baddies Africa episode saw a physical fight between Badd Dolly and Ivory. In the previous episode, fans witnessed the two getting involved in an altercation from the show's last episode, and their feud the continued in the latest episode as well.Outside the Baddies' house, Badd Dolly and Ivory got into a physical fight. Soon, the two could be seen rolling on the ground, involved in the altercation. It took a minute for the security to get two of them away from the fight.While still beating each other, Badd Dolly confessed to the cameras:&quot;Pop pop pop b*tch fell to the ground. B*tch, look at you now b*tch you're on the bottom.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the other hand, Baddies Africa star Ivory said she was still &quot;not satisfied.&quot; She mentioned that she wanted to fight again.&quot;You shouldn't have put your hands on me. If you didn't wanna deal with what the f*ck comes after,&quot; confessed Ivory.While the security intervened, Ivory was far from the main door, and Badd Dolly ran into the house. One of the security guards followed her. Seeing Dolly run inside the house sparked reactions from fellow cast members.Pretty P spoke to the cameras, wondering why Dolly ran into the house. She questioned whether Dolly was scared or had gone inside to get something. Soon after, they all went inside the house. Ivory was looking for Badd Dolly in various places.&quot;I didn't get her good enough. Security broken us up. We just did a couple of swings, and that was it, like, that's not a fight to be b*tch. I need a fair square up. I need feet planted to the floor, b*tch. I need that. I want that. I have to have that babe,&quot; confessed Ivory. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLater in the episode, Baddies Africa star Natalie learned that Badd Dolly was in the kitchen. Fellow Baddie Scotty told Ivory about Badd Dolly's whereabouts. Everyone rushed downstairs, where security was still stationed outside the kitchen.Things got intense when Ivory was telling the rest of the cast members about the previous incident between her and Badd Dolly. She was referring to the neck grab at the club, claiming it was not an attack, but was something that Ivory did to &quot;everybody.&quot;While recalling the neck grab incident, Ivory also demonstrated on Scotty. Seeing her behavior, Scotty confessed to the cameras that there was something about Ivory. She added that when Ivory gets in that &quot;mood,&quot; she doesn't go that way.To know more about what happened in the episode, fans can stream Baddies Africa Episode 12 on Zeus Network.