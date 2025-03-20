“I haven’t had time to breathe” - Love is Blind: Sweden star Oscar makes his feelings known about Alicia

The second installment of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2, i.e. episodes 5 to 8, was released on March 20, 2025. The previous episodes saw the couples getting to know each other in the pods, getting engaged, and going on their honeymoon, and episodes 5 to 8 documented them moving in together. The motive was to test out living together in the real world before they tied the knot.

The previous episode saw Alicia getting emotional because Oscar wasn't being himself and wasn't showing the warmth she had expected. They talked more about it in episode 5, titled Reality Catches Up. In the episode, Oscar talked about how he felt, saying:

"I don't think I've been myself these past few days, and I think it's because I haven't had the time to breathe."

He clarified that his energy for the past few days was the pressure he was feeling because of the show, he also told Alicia he could work on being a better boyfriend.

The conversation between Oscar and Alicia on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 5

In Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 episode 5, while spending some alone time with Alicia, Oscar asked her if she felt like herself. She said she did and that even though her emotions were visible on the outside, it was difficult for him to perceive. According to her, it's because he has his own habits and ways of perceiving his emotions.

She stated that she wasn't saying those things because she wanted to blame him but to understand him. She added:

"I want there to be enough space for you to be yourself, but when or how you choose to do that then, I wanna be there for you in any way I can."

Oscar said having differences was good but was unsure whether they were too different to work. Alicia got emotional upon hearing that, while Oscar continued to say that he was going through the same process as her but was just bad at expressing his emotions. Alicia said she knew, and it made her sad.

Oscar said the show took up so much of his energy and he barely had any moments to himself. He added that if he went back home and found his "footing," his batteries would recharge and he would be a better boyfriend and also could be better on many levels.

Oscar said:

"We are in this together and both you and I have the same goal. I don't doubt that for a second."

He also said he didn't doubt that they wanted their relationship to work. Oscar then hugged a teary-eyed Alicia and kissed her cheeks. He told her crying was okay, that she was beautiful for showing it, and it was a strength.

This came after a previous episode of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 saw Alicia crying because her energy wasn't being reciprocated by Oscar. It was when Alicia asked him if he would like her to meet his friends and he said they'd see when the time came. Alicia teared up in a Love is Blind: Sweden confessional because she didn't know she was creating an environment where Oscar couldn't be himself.

New episodes of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 come out on March 27 on Netflix.

