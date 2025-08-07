“I kinda regret it”- The Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana takes accountability for body-shaming Marysol 

Episode 9 of The Real Housewives of Miami season 7 was released on August 6, 2025. It saw the aftermath of the fight between Marysol and Adriana, which went down during Larsa and Kiki's overnight yacht trip in the previous episode. It started with a drunk Adriana calling Marysol out for being manipulative. The latter bit back, calling out Adriana for not being able to handle her drunkenness. Adriana, in turn, called Marysol old and stated that she needed plastic surgery on her knees. In episode 9, in a chat with Lisa, Adriana took accountability for commenting on Marysol's body. &quot;The whole boat thing, I kinda regret it. I feel like it was a lapse of judgment,&quot; said Adriana. She said that she would attend Marysol's preppy party because she wanted to mend things and move on. She also told Lisa how she wasn't happy with Julia dividing people into two groups. On the other end, Marysol told Julia that she didn't like how Adriana had body-shamed her, yet she was open to having her at her party. What was being said by The Real Housewives of Miami stars Adriana and Marysol on season 7 episode 9? At the start of the episode, Lisa told Adriana that she was looking forward to the preppy party Marysol had thrown for them. She asked her if she was going, given the fact that Adriana didn't like Marysol. Adriana said she didn't feel invited because Marysol sent out a group invitation and didn't ask her to come personally. However, she said she was going to attend it because she regretted her behavior on the boat and wasn't proud of it. Lisa appreciated the fact that she was taking accountability for. Adriana agreed and reiterated that she was accountable and ready to move on. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on the other side of The Real Housewives of Miami episode, Marysol chatted with Julia about the same. She guessed that Adriana probably got offended because Marysol had asked Kiki not to put her on the same boat as Adriana. She wondered out loud that if Adriana was trying to move forward, why she was picking on her. &quot;When someone starts commenting on your physical appearance and body shaming you. I mean, I feel good about myself. She's older than me, kept calling me an old lady,&quot; added Marysol. Lisa added that she didn't like how Julia was forming a group with Marysol and stated that maybe that was the reason Adriana lost it during the boat trip. Adriana agreed and said that she didn't like the division and the &quot;blindness,&quot; referring to the fact that Julia knew all the wrongdoings of Marysol yet refused to acknowledge them. On the other side of the The Real Housewives of Miami episode, Julia told Marysol that Adriana was probably mad because Julia was drifting away to Marysol's side. She also stated that she told Adriana that the only person who could ruin their friendship was she herself and added that if she truly wanted to move forward, she couldn't keep lashing out at people. Marysol agreed and stated that all the cast members of The Real Housewives of Miami needed therapy. Julia also agreed and said that maybe they should all go for a trip to Seville, Spain. Another reason for the cast trip was to take Alexia's mind off her divorce. For more updates on The Real Housewives of Miami stars Adriana and Marysol, fans can follow their respective Instagram accounts, @realadrianademoura and @marysolpatton.