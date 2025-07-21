"I don't like the manly fighting" — Baddies Gone Wild star Erica shares her honest feelings about the show

Baddies Gone Wild released a new episode on July 20, 2025. The segment showed Erica Ravén announcing her departure from the series, citing discomfort with the show's format and tension among the cast members. She believed that the physical altercations and frequent brawls among the ladies were an uncomfortable part of the series.While explaining her opinion to Natalie, Erica said:&quot; I just feel, like, me personally, like, I don't like the manly fighting, fighting, fighting to show you who the baddest is. It's just doesn't make sense to me.&quot;The Baddies Gone Wild star was thankful for the opportunity but felt there were other ways for women to express themselves and their talent. She told Natalie that she came on the series to show everybody what a &quot;baddie&quot; could be in &quot;different fonts and in different ways.&quot; However, engaging in fistfights and arguments was not what she had expected to participate in.Consequently, Erica concluded that it was in her best interest to leave the show. Natalie tried to convince the Baddies Gone Wild alum otherwise, but Erica remained adamant about leaving.Baddies Gone Wild star Natalie slams Erica for &quot;copping out&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNatalie was surprised by Erica's decision to leave the show, as she thought that Erica would regret doing so. As a result, she expected Erica to &quot;walk in the house and do her big one&quot; to let others know she was a &quot;bad b**ch&quot; who was not afraid of facing challenging situations.When Natalie expressed her surprise, Erica clarified that her journey was slowly transforming into something she no longer related to. Consequently, the Baddies Gone Wild star wanted to stop before she acted out of character. She added that it was &quot;too much&quot; for her.Upon hearing that, Natalie tried to convince Erica to reconsider her decision. She explained that there were &quot;a bunch of different personalities&quot; in the house and each of them wanted to be &quot;the baddest.&quot; While she urged Erica to understand the diversity, she also wanted her to know that a $50,000 cash prize was at stake.&quot;A big concern for me is, like, not finishing. I do think that you should really have stuck it out. It's like a form of, like, copping out,&quot; Natalie remarked. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile speaking to the Baddies Gone Wild cameras, Natalie confessed that she was disappointed in Erica because a genuine &quot;baddie&quot; would finish what they started.Although Erica appreciated Natalie's concern and understood her perspective, she was adamant about walking &quot;a different path.&quot;&quot;This season was wild as f**k, okay? But I came, I turned everybody up, I had everybody trying to vote me out the house, I caused a commotion. It just got too wild for me, okay?&quot; Erica said in a confessional.With that said, Natalie stopped trying to convince Erica to stay. However, she wanted the Baddies Gone Wild cast member to bid her co-stars a final goodbye before leaving. As soon as Erica came out on the balcony to say goodbye, her co-stars criticized her for being a coward and for not having a face-off with them. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey challenged her to come down and fight before walking out the doors. While many called her a &quot;weak a** b**ch,&quot; looking down on her for shying away from facing them, others said they would miss her. Erica walked away without responding to their comments.In her last confessional, she stated that she did not regret her journey on the show and would not change anything she had done. Erica looked forward to making music, as she encouraged the other girls to focus on their hobbies as well.Baddies Gone Wild can be streamed on Zeus.