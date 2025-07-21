  • home icon
  • Reality TV
  • "I don't like the manly fighting" — Baddies Gone Wild star Erica shares her honest feelings about the show

"I don't like the manly fighting" — Baddies Gone Wild star Erica shares her honest feelings about the show

By Raina Saha
Modified Jul 21, 2025 16:37 GMT
Erica from Baddies Gone Wild (Image via Instagram/@ercaraven)
Erica from Baddies Gone Wild (Image via Instagram/@ercaraven)

Baddies Gone Wild released a new episode on July 20, 2025. The segment showed Erica Ravén announcing her departure from the series, citing discomfort with the show's format and tension among the cast members. She believed that the physical altercations and frequent brawls among the ladies were an uncomfortable part of the series.

Ad

While explaining her opinion to Natalie, Erica said:

" I just feel, like, me personally, like, I don't like the manly fighting, fighting, fighting to show you who the baddest is. It's just doesn't make sense to me."

The Baddies Gone Wild star was thankful for the opportunity but felt there were other ways for women to express themselves and their talent. She told Natalie that she came on the series to show everybody what a "baddie" could be in "different fonts and in different ways." However, engaging in fistfights and arguments was not what she had expected to participate in.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Consequently, Erica concluded that it was in her best interest to leave the show. Natalie tried to convince the Baddies Gone Wild alum otherwise, but Erica remained adamant about leaving.

Baddies Gone Wild star Natalie slams Erica for "copping out"

Ad

Natalie was surprised by Erica's decision to leave the show, as she thought that Erica would regret doing so. As a result, she expected Erica to "walk in the house and do her big one" to let others know she was a "bad b**ch" who was not afraid of facing challenging situations.

When Natalie expressed her surprise, Erica clarified that her journey was slowly transforming into something she no longer related to. Consequently, the Baddies Gone Wild star wanted to stop before she acted out of character. She added that it was "too much" for her.

Ad

Upon hearing that, Natalie tried to convince Erica to reconsider her decision. She explained that there were "a bunch of different personalities" in the house and each of them wanted to be "the baddest." While she urged Erica to understand the diversity, she also wanted her to know that a $50,000 cash prize was at stake.

"A big concern for me is, like, not finishing. I do think that you should really have stuck it out. It's like a form of, like, copping out," Natalie remarked.
Ad
Ad

While speaking to the Baddies Gone Wild cameras, Natalie confessed that she was disappointed in Erica because a genuine "baddie" would finish what they started.

Although Erica appreciated Natalie's concern and understood her perspective, she was adamant about walking "a different path."

"This season was wild as f**k, okay? But I came, I turned everybody up, I had everybody trying to vote me out the house, I caused a commotion. It just got too wild for me, okay?" Erica said in a confessional.
Ad

With that said, Natalie stopped trying to convince Erica to stay. However, she wanted the Baddies Gone Wild cast member to bid her co-stars a final goodbye before leaving. As soon as Erica came out on the balcony to say goodbye, her co-stars criticized her for being a coward and for not having a face-off with them.

Ad

They challenged her to come down and fight before walking out the doors. While many called her a "weak a** b**ch," looking down on her for shying away from facing them, others said they would miss her. Erica walked away without responding to their comments.

In her last confessional, she stated that she did not regret her journey on the show and would not change anything she had done. Erica looked forward to making music, as she encouraged the other girls to focus on their hobbies as well.

Ad

Baddies Gone Wild can be streamed on Zeus.

About the author
Raina Saha

Raina Saha

Twitter icon

Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.

Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.

For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.

Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.

Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raina Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications