"I was a little defeated" - Adrian discusses his exit with Big Brother: Unlocked host Taylor Hale

On August 2, 2025, Big Brother Season 27's latest evictee, Adrian, sat down with Big Brother: Unlocked host Taylor Hale to unpack his emotional eviction and what led to it. In the interview for Entertainment Tonight, Adrian reflected on his time in the house, sharing his dynamics with the other houseguests and more. When asked how he felt about being the third evictee, Adrian said:&quot;I won't lie, I was a little defeated. Definitely, leaving, I felt like I had so, so much game to play. I had so much strategy when it came to competitions, I felt like I could've gone really far.&quot;Adrian added that had he stayed in the competition, he would have analyzed people's strategies and priorities and taken &quot;some of those shots&quot; for his own benefit. The evictee further mentioned that he would return to the show &quot;every single time&quot; they would invite him.Adrian was up against Will on the block after Kelley won the BB Blockbuster competition and earned immunity for herself. Although he campaigned for himself, attempting to convince his co-stars to keep him, he was sent packing with an 8-4 vote.Adrian reflects on his friendships, strategies, and more in a sit-down with the Big Brother: Unlocked presenter, Taylor HaleWhen the Big Brother: Unlocked host asked Adrian about his emotional exit and the connections he had made in the house, he confirmed that those connections meant &quot;a lot&quot; to him since he loved everybody in the house. However, he clarified that he already knew they would not keep him in &quot;game-wise.&quot;Although he believed his co-stars when they told him they wanted to continue playing the game with him, he knew they would not give him their votes on eviction night. As a result, Adrian confessed that it was &quot;hard&quot; to process the complexity of their priorities.The Big Brother: Unlocked star then asked the evictee about his &quot;honest&quot; gameplay, urging him to explain the significance of that. When Taylor asked if he had not told a single lie during his time in the house, Adrian said:&quot;I played like 99% I would say, would be an honest game, for sure. It's just like if you lied to me, everything's off the table. I could lie to you. Why do I owe you safety? Why do I owe you any promises if you lied to me?&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShortly after, Taylor asked the male contender if he was surprised that Vince and Zach had not voted to keep him in the show. Adrian told the Big Brother: Unlocked star that although he was a little surprised, he understood Zach was &quot;trying to save his game.&quot; Consequently, he could not blame them for doing that, but wished he had been given a heads-up.He confessed that despite people's strategies, he knew that he would be sent home if he lost the BB Blockbuster. So, after Kelley won the competition, Adrian became emotional because he knew what lay ahead of him.While reflecting on his exit interview with host Julie Chen Moonves, where he had called the contestants &quot;a bunch of chickens,&quot; he said that he stood by his opinion because the houseguests were &quot;scared to make a shot.&quot; With that said, the Big Brother: Unlocked host wondered if Adrian was willing to go against former winner Rachel, like he had previously mentioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAdrian replied in the affirmative, saying he would have gone against her because he had not talked &quot;much game with her&quot; and that he did not trust her.Shortly after, Taylor revealed to Adrian that Rylie had initially become the Head of Household (HOH) for week four. However, he was overthrown by Mickey, who used her hidden power to take the HOH seat. Adrian was shocked to learn about the turn of events, but hoped Mickey would do what was best.In the concluding segment of the interview with the Big Brother: Unlocked host, Adrian called Lauren a &quot;big chicken&quot; and added he looked forward to getting a second chance at the show.Big Brother: Unlocked episodes can be streamed on Paramount+.