Episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 made waves on the internet for the twists in the lives of the couples it documented. Be it the end of Michael Ilesanmi's 7-year-long visa wait, or the end of the 'mommy makeover' recovery period for Loren, episode 16 saw some serious new beginnings. One of them was Emily and Kobe's Cameroonian wedding.

Trending

Fans reacted positively to it on the internet and acknowledged the fact that it was refreshing to see two cultures coming together with happiness. What stuck out to them the most was Kobe's family.

Their humbleness, dignity, and the love with which they carried out the wedding remained with the fans and they took to Twitter to talk about it. One fan with the username @cherylthom said:

"I love Kobe's family".

Expand Tweet

"Kobe's dad seems like sweetest man ever!," another person said.

"The Father Kobe is so precious. I have really enjoyed the entire Hamily Kobe, they are some really great people!," one X user said.

"It’s not even my family and I’m not wanting us to leave Cameroon. Kobe’s family are just delightful especially his dad," one user wrote.

"I absolutely adore Kobe's father and mother," wrote another.

Many netizens pointed out Kobe's upbringing and the close bond between the family members.

"I love Kobe’s family. They are great parents who raised a great man," one comment read.

"Kobe’s family is really amazing!! I hope we can see them again after this season!!," another person wrote.

"I think Kobe is my favorite all time 90 Day cast member... what lovely parents... and Emily has great parents too! Kobe is a good man...," said one user.

"Kobe's father dressing like an American was the perfect way to cap a successful trip to Cameroon!," another tweet read.

Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise's journey on 90 Day Fiancé

Emily and Kobe came to 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 after they had three children. According to what was documented in season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, Emily and Kobe met in China when the former was working there as an English teacher, and the latter worked as a model.

They went to their home countries of the USA and Cameroon respectively, because of the pandemic for two years, during which Emily had their son. 90 Day Fiancé season 9 documented their journey after Kobe came to America and started living with his 2-year-old son.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 saw them crossing hurdles on the Cameroonian side. Kobe hailed from the royal family of Cameroon so his parents wanted him to have a traditional Cameroonian wedding. He obliged but Emily wasn't very thrilled about it.

The previous episodes of the season saw them solve issues with Kobe's friends who didn't approve of his decision to marry a woman from another culture. They had a preconception that Western women were independent so it was hard for the couple to stay harmonious.

Emily was also nervous about the different rituals Kobe's family asked her to prepare for their wedding. However, in episode 16 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, everything came together and the two tied the knot again in a traditional Cameroonian way.

Now the viewers are eager to to see how these two carry on with their lives and solve their ongoing financial problems once they are back in America.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After season 8 come out on Sundays, on TLC, at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback