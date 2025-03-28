“I’m ashamed” — Paul American star Logan gives his honest opinion on making diss track about brother Jake

Paul American, the new docuseries following the lives and careers of Logan and Jake Paul, premiered on March 27, 2025, on Max. The premiere episode takes a closer look at their rise from Vine to YouTube stardom and the conflicts that followed, especially in 2017, a year that shaped their online presence and affected their relationship as brothers.

Logan Paul reflects on the diss track he released against Jake, titled The Fall of Jake Paul, which became his most viewed video. Speaking about it in the premiere episode,

“I look back on it now and I’m ashamed. I’m truly ashamed of whatever version of myself that was,” he shared.

The diss track featured Jake’s ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet and marked a turning point in their public feud. The episode also featured insights from their parents, Greg Paul and Pam Stepnick, who weighed in on the tension between the brothers.

“I was calling, mostly going after Logan. Because he’s the older brother, you’re supposed to be taking care of your younger brother,” Pam shared.

Paul American explores how internet fame, sibling rivalry, and business decisions influenced the Paul brothers’ lives.

Paul American stars open up about YouTube fame and competition between them

The premiere episode of Paul American began with a look back at how Logan and Jake Paul moved from Ohio to Los Angeles and started daily vlogging on YouTube.

“After three years of living in Los Angeles, Logan and I became the biggest daily vloggers on YouTube,” Jake shared.

Their rapid success turned into competition as they began comparing views and subscribers. Jake says the rivalry started with small comparisons.

“At some point, we started talking about who gets more views, who gets more subscribers. And then it manifested into this real life thing,” he added.

As their careers grew, so did the tension between them, turning into a feud that played out online. The episode highlights 2017 as a major year for both. Logan revealed that they grossed "50 million dollars" in 2017.

While their financial success was significant, it came with personal and professional conflicts. Their content often reflected the competitiveness that had taken over their relationship.

Jutta shares her thoughts on Jake and Logan's competition

In the premiere episode of Paul American, Jutta Leerdam, Jake's partner, also reflected on the competitive nature between Jake and Logan Paul. She observed that their rivalry, while sometimes playful, often carried deeper tension.

From her perspective, their competition goes beyond professional achievements and touches on how they relate to each other as brothers in the public eye.

Jutta pointed out that the comparison between them, whether in boxing, business, or media, adds pressure to their bond. She noted that while both have built individual careers, their paths often cross in ways that invite public scrutiny and internal conflict.

Speaking during a family conversation, she explained that this constant comparison might be affecting how they communicate and support one another.

She said that while Jake and Logan seemed to have a good relationship in real life, their online presence didn’t always make them appear like brothers.

"I think Jake has your back more than the other way around if I'm 100 percent honest right now. But I think that is maybe some bigger problem between you guys," she added.

Though she didn’t take sides, Jutta expressed a wish for better understanding between the brothers, beyond competition.

Watch new episodes of Paul American every Thursday, streaming on Max.

