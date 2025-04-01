"I'm glad you enjoyed it" – 90 Day: The Last Resort star Jasmine calls out Gino for all the "verbal and emotional attack" she's receiving

The latest episode of 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 aired on March 31, revealing intense drama between Jasmine Pineda and her estranged husband, Gino Palazzolo. The episode featured explosive confrontations as the couple addressed their separation and Jasmine’s pregnancy with her new partner, Matthew Branistareanu.

Following the tell-all special, Jasmine took to social media to call out Gino for “playing the victim” while allegedly premeditating attacks against her. Jasmine shared a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by Gino, where he reportedly wrote,

“I can’t wait for the tell all when my boys and I tear Jasmine and Matt to shreds.”

In response, she captioned her post,

“I’m glad you enjoyed it and premeditated all the verbal and emotional attack towards me when you know the real story behind everything.”

The episode also featured shocking allegations, heated arguments, and accusations of violent threats from fellow cast members.

90 Day: The Last Resort star Jasmine Pineda confronts Gino Palazzolo over alleged attacks

On March 30, Jasmine Pineda publicly addressed Gino Palazzolo’s alleged behavior ahead of the 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 tell-all. The expectant reality star accused Gino of manipulating the situation and misleading viewers about their history.

Jasmine shared a post where she claimed Gino had orchestrated an attack against her and Matt, writing,

“It’s so nice to see you play the victim when you know what you have done to me for years.”

She also responded to speculations surrounding her pregnancy, stating that she deliberately withheld details about her due date due to concerns about the people around her during filming.

Additionally, Jasmine accused a fellow cast member of making public threats against her and Matt on a podcast.

She referenced Josh Weinstein’s appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show, where he reportedly said:

“I want to beat the s**t out of Matt for Gino.”

Jasmine highlighted that such threats could be considered a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of $10,000.

What happened in 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all

The 90 Day: The Last Resort season 2 tell-all, which aired on March 31, began with the cast seated separately by gender. Gino Palazzolo addressed his relationship with Jasmine, confirming their separation. He stated,

“Well, normally I come in here and I have good news for you, but today I don’t. Because Jasmine and I, we separated.”

Jasmine made a dramatic entrance later in the episode, arriving with a noticeable baby bump. She confirmed her pregnancy but refused to reveal her due date, citing family superstitions.

When host Shaun Robinson asked the cast if they were surprised that Matt was the father, only Gino expressed shock. He said,

“Well, of course, it’s heartbreaking. I mean, we were talking about having a child together, but she told me, no, I don’t want to have a child with you. And now she’s having a child with another man.”

Rob, another cast member, accused Jasmine of planning the open marriage arrangement to ultimately be with Matt. He said,

“[It] had nothing to do with oh, I think this will be healthy for us and had everything to do with how do I get to be with Matt?”

Jasmine dismissed his claims, calling him a “clown.” The argument escalated when Rob insulted her, leading Jasmine to throw her stiletto at him, prompting security to intervene.

As tensions rose, Jasmine made further accusations against Rob, claiming he had sold explicit photos online.

The altercation continued as Jasmine threw her shoe at Rob again, prompting him to attempt to break it before throwing it into an alleyway.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort tell-all part 2 will air on TLC on Monday, April 7.

