"I'm really ready to just restart my life" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Kelli on her divorce battle with ex Chuvalo Mark Ferrell

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 released episode 16 on June 22, 2025. Titled Chicken and Waffles, the segment featured Kelli Ferrell attending court for her divorce hearing against her ex-partner, Chuvalo Mark Ferrell. While reflecting on the lengthy legal battle against her ex, Kelli said:

"I'm really ready to just restart my life, start this new journey for myself and my girls."

Kelli mentioned that it was the final court hearing of her official divorce from Chuvalo Mark, and added that she looked forward to ending the legal battle, as it was emotionally and physically exhausting to keep the fight ongoing.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode was filmed when Kelli and Chuvalo Mark's divorce proceedings were still ongoing. Meanwhile, the pair had officially divorced in 2024 after initially separating in January 2022, ending their 11-year marriage.

Trending

While Kelli hoped this would be her final court hearing and that she would leave as a divorced woman, the events in the episode unfolded differently. Since Kelli and her estranged husband could not reach an agreement within the time allotted to them, they were asked to reappear for another hearing. Kelli expressed her frustration and later confided in Shamea that she wanted the battle to end.

"I'm not divorced, and he went to jail today" — The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kelli updates co-star Shamea on her divorce proceedings

As Kelli headed to court, she told The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras that she felt "every single emotion" because it was the "final courting" of their divorce. She explained how exhausting the process was, noting that they had to deal with finances, custody matters, and division of property and assets.

"I want this story of my life to be over with. New beginnings," she added.

However, the hearing did not go as Kelli had expected it to go. The Bravo star called the event a "s**t show," explaining that they went overtime, and thus were given a continuance. While speaking to the cameras, Kelli stated that she was "very disappointed" with how things turned out, as she had hoped the judge would make a ruling and conclude the case.

Shortly after, Shamea stopped by Kelli's house to offer her some emotional support. However, she was shocked to hear that Kelli was still not divorced.

"I'm not divorced, and he went to jail today," Kelli mentioned.

When Shamea asked The Real Housewives of Atlanta star why Chuvalo Mark had to be imprisoned, she revealed that it was because he had not paid for child support. Kelli added that her estranged husband paid the amount the first time only to get out of jail.

Shamea then learned that Kelli had to reappear in court for another cross-examination. Consequently, she encouraged Kelli to hold on for a little while longer, assuring her that it would soon be over.

Soon after, Angela called Kelli to check on her. Kelli appreciated the concern and told Shamea that Brit had not contacted her since they returned from Grenada.

"That's wild," Shamea opined.

In another one-on-one with The Real Housewives of Atlanta cameras, Kelli shared her disappointment, calling out Brit for not standing by her side through her divorce.

"Not a peep, not a text, not a call, not a flower, not a candle. Nothing," she added.

Shamea, however, encouraged Kelli not to feel demotivated, reminding her that she would always be there by her side and that the difficult phase would soon be over.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More