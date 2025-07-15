“I miss Mommy” — Huda tears up at message from her daughter shown by her sisters on Love Island USA

The Love Island USA villa saw its most emotional moment yet when Huda Mustafa broke down in tears after her sisters surprised her with a video message from her young daughter during the family visit episode. The emotional scene, which aired as part of season 7’s penultimate episode, gave viewers a raw glimpse into the personal sacrifices the Islanders make while searching for love.

As tensions ran high ahead of the finale, the family visits brought both joy and vulnerability. While most Islanders laughed and bonded with loved ones, Huda’s reunion took a poignant turn when her sisters, Yasmeen and Nada, played a video of her daughter delivering a special message.

"I miss Mommy this much, we got to see grandma and grandpa, and we saw fireworks and we went fishing," her daughter said in the video message for Huda.

The moment reduced Huda to tears, highlighting the unspoken challenges of balancing romance and motherhood in the villa.

Huda has an emotional time with her sisters on Love Island USA

The episode’s family visits were designed to test final connections, but for Huda, it became an emotional moment as she heard the message her daughter had for her. Being in the villa for six weeks with no contact, it was understandable for her to get a little emotional.

She also shared heartfelt moments with her sisters as they told her how much she had grown.

"Good for you for being in that position where you kind of processed that... that's a big grown oppotunity that you had because you were not like that before." Yasmeen told Huda.

The sisters' conversation was followed by Huda mentioning how much she missed her daughter, and Nada telling her that the little one was waiting for her. They revealed that they had a video for Huda, and she was immediately brought to tears, announcing that she was going to cry.

The video played, and Huda's daughter described what she'd been up to since her mother left, bringing all three sisters to tears. The message ended with:

"I love you Mom, I hope you're having fun and I miss you." Huda sobbed at this, exclaiming, "I miss her so much."

The scene contrasted sharply with lighter family interactions, like Pepe Garcia joking with Iris Kendall’s dad about their Family Guy-themed fake babies (named Lois and Peter, naturally).

Huda and Chris' journey on Love Island USA

Huda, 24, and Chris, 27, first coupled up during Casa Amor, the show’s mid-season twist where new Islanders test existing relationships. Despite making it to the final four, their connection was fraught with tension. During their final one-on-one date, a candlelit dinner in the water, their issues came to a head.

Chris and Huda's breakup marked a first for Love Island USA, as no previous finalists had ever split before the winners were announced. The pair finished in third place, behind runners-up Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen, and winners Amaya and Bryan.

Huda’s journey on the show began with an initial connection with Jeremiah Brown that eventually fizzled. She then briefly paired with JD Dodard before coupling with Chris. During the finale, the remaining couples celebrated with a dip in the pool, sharing kisses, except for Huda and Chris, who stayed apart.

Their tumultuous ending contrasted sharply with the other finalists’ romantic declarations, cementing their place in Love Island USA history as the first finale breakup.

Love Island USA season 7 can be streamed on Peacock.

