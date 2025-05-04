"I wasn't the most physically strong"- Battle Camp star Polly Brindle reveals strategy that took her far in the game

Selling the OC star Polly Brindle recently joined fellow cast member Gio Helou on Battle Camp, which premiered on Netflix on April 23. In a Screen Rant interview on April 29, Polly, accompanied by Gio, revealed how she managed to stay in the competition for a long time among contestants, who came in with the experience of being on a competition reality show.

Ad

Polly admitted that not coming from a competitive TV background gave her a clearer perspective on the game. Within minutes of entering the camp, she realized she likely was not the most physically or mentally strong contestant.

"I knew within minutes of joining the camp that I wasn't the most physically strong, I probably wasn't the most mentally strong. I definitely, you know, was out of my comfort zone," she said.

Ad

Trending

The real estate agent was put out of her comfort zone and knew she would have to use her social skills to keep herself afloat in the competition. She eventually decided to play in a way that would not attract too much attention for her to be either seen as a threat or as a liability.

"I wasn't excelling at anything too much that people wanted me out because I was a threat, and I wasn't bad enough at anything that I was a weak link and people wanted me out. So, that did me really well - the fact that I just kind of coasted along helped me make it really far," she said.

Ad

Battle Camp stars Polly Brindle and Gio Helou comment on competing on the same show

Ad

Battle Camp season 1 brought in stars from its reality TV lineup and placed them in a grueling camp, competing in tough mental and physical challenges for a $250,000 prize.

Among the contestants were Selling the OC stars Polly Brindle and Gio Helou. Although they were co-stars on the real estate series, they were placed on opposing teams and had to compete against each other throughout the season. Polly was added to the Eagle while Gio became a member of the Bears.

Ad

In the interview with Screen Rant, Gio shared that he was "elated" when he first saw Polly enter the show. He noted that he was not bothered by the possibility of playing against her. He was just happy seeing a "friendly face" in an environment that seemed foreign to him.

"Having her there just made it feel like a little piece of home, you know, made it to Battle Camp. So, you know, even though we weren't on the same team, we were definitely still watching out for each other's backs," the Battle Camp star added.

Ad

When Gino mentioned that he and Polly were looking out for each other despite being on opposing teams, Polly agreed, saying that their unspoken bond was a big advantage.

She explained that they did not even need to say it out loud—they just instinctively had each other’s backs. If any gameplay was happening, they could subtly throw in a clue or two, which ended up helping both of them in the competition.

Ad

"It was a level of trust that I don't think any of the other campers could quite have matched. Yeah, it was a huge benefit, just both personally and strategically when I saw Polly show up to camp," Gio added.

Polly later speculated that if they had been on the same team, they would have had targets on their back. She said that they would have worked so great as a team that other contestants would have seen them as a threat and pushed to vote them out.

Ad

Battle Camp episodes 1-10 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohsin Nakade Mohsin Nakade is a Reality TV writer at Sportskeeda. Although he graduated with a B-Tech IT degree, it was Mohsin’s passion for movies and TV shows that led him to become a pop culture writer. He has previously worked at Otakukart and was a movie script analyst at First Draft Film Works. He has also led a team of eight content writers in the entertainment category, as it is his favorite industry.



Mohsin's love for reality TV writing is rooted in the high-octane drama of the shows. Additionally, because he enjoys writing, reality shows provide him with the best content to work with. Mohsin maintains credibility by conducting extensive research and fact-checking. Additionally, he makes sure his writing is transparent by refraining from giving misleading information.



Apart from watching TV series, reality shows, and writing about them, Mohsin also loves making story-based short videos and has a deep love for cinema, much like his idol, Timothée Chalamet. Know More