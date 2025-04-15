“I was really surprised”— Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee reveals a scene that was excluded from the show

Million Dollar Secret instantly became a coveted Netflix reality TV show because of its unique plotline. It concluded on April 9 and saw Cara being crowned as the winner. Sydnee, Sam, and Corey were among the contestants who made it to the final four, but Cara deceived them all to take home the $1M prize money.

Following the fame of the show, contestants of the show have been appearing on interviews and podcasts, as ardent fans want to know each of their strategies and their experiences. In one such podcast called the Reality Receipts Podcast, which was released on April 10, Sydnee opened up about a scene that was excluded from the show.

She revealed that she was supportive of Lauren when the rest of the cast was against her and said,

"That getting cut I was really surprised at."

This came after the cast members singled Lauren out for admitting that she was the millionaire in the previous round. This was because they all thought Lauren was lying as she still was the millionaire.

What Sydnee said about her cut scene from Million Dollar Secret

One of the two hosts of the podcast, Ashley, asked Sydnee if there was a scene that the viewers didn't get to see but was relevant or if there was one that disappointed Sydnee by not making it to the final cut.

Sydnee stated that she and Lauren had a one-on-one after lunch where things got a "little bit tense." She referred to the time when nobody trusted one another in the game. She pulled Lauren aside and told her that they needed to have a conversation and that she had zero problems with her.

Sydnee also revealed that she was angry that the other contestants looked at Lauren as a Midwestern mom, with no threats or "no big deal." Sydnee stated that Lauren probably wanted them to think exactly that. But she saw her as a contender. Sydnee revealed that she decided to comfort Lauren

"Because people, women especially... are judged based on our outer appearance very quickly."

Here, she also referred to the time she said on the show that it hurt to see people judge her and not try to get to know her or learn anything about her. She stated that it hit a personal sore spot, which was the reason she showed support to people.

The Million Dollar Secret star said she was always the one checking on people's mental health or identifying what kind of support they needed.

"It kind of amazes me how few people will check on somebody based off of their appearance or kind of dismiss what they have to say."

She said this made her "very indignant for Lauren" while she was mad at everybody else. She revealed that she cheered for her fellow Million Dollar Secret star and told her that she was a strong player. She then admitted that when the scene didn't make it to the final cut, she was hurt.

Stating the repercussions of such a scene getting cut from Million Dollar Secret, Sydnee stated that fan reactions about her being a mean girl or a bully made sense because she wasn't depicted comforting people like that when she actually was.

For more updates on Sydnee's life, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow the star's official Instagram account, @sydnee.falkner.

