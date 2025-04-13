“They didn’t show that”—Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee claims the production cut out some of her scenes

The finale of Million Dollar Secret, the popular who-dun-it style reality show on Netflix, was aired on April 9. It saw Cara winning the title after deceiving Sam and Corey, the other two finalists.

Sydnee dodged evictions several times but finally bit the dust towards the end. She was interviewed by The Mole contestant Avori on her self-titled YouTube channel on April 13, 2025. She talked about the clips that didn't make the final cut and scenes that were allegedly modified to tell a different story. She claimed that before she was eliminated, she had a conversation with Corey, where she tried to get him on her side, but that wasn't shown.

"They didn't show that...which I'm not sure why."

Sydenee also claimed that some of her final conversations with Sam and Corey were made to look different than what they were.

What Sydnee said about the producers cutting out and modifying scenes on Million Dollar Secret?

Sydnee was known for winning tasks on Million Dollar Secret, and during the podcast conversation, she mentioned how she could sniff out Cara's lie when she went in to do a challenge with her in the finale episode.

She was paired with Cara in a challenge where they had to guide each other through the lasers. The condition was that the losing team would be up for elimination. Sydnee told the podcast host Avori that she knew Cara sabotaged the task and got her eliminated.

Sydnee said that after the task, she tried convincing Sam that Cara was the culprit, but that conversation was cut out. She added that Sam had told her she was going to eliminate her and keep Cara, instead of the "awkward silence" that was documented in the episode. Talking about a scene that didn't make it to the final cut, Sydnee claimed:

"I tried talking with Corey and getting him on my side, which they didn't show that either."

Sydnee clarified that the show made Corey seem as though he wasn't able to decide who the millionaire was. But in reality, he too was very doubtful of Cara. Sydnee also claimed that the show portrayed her as a villain, even though she had many funny moments with the cast, which weren't necessarily shown.

She mentioned a one-on-one chat she had with Lauren about the ordeal they were going through as contestants, which she thought went well, but it wasn't covered in the season. She shared that she and Chris were "really good friends" through the show and that they strategized well together. She admitted that it was her mistake to vote for him instead of voting for Sam.

What else did Sydnee say about her dynamic with Chris on Million Dollar Secret?

Revealing her reason for voting out Chris, Sydnee said that she guessed that Chris was manipulating her. He was telling her that it was Sam he was voting out, but in reality, his vote had gone to Sydnee. She was taken aback because she trusted him, and the only reason she thought Chris could be manipulating her was because he was the millionaire.

So, she voted for him at the elimination council and not Sam, like she should have. Lastly, the Million Dollar Secret star shared that she and Chris conversed after they were done filming and discussed their gameplay. She added that the cast group chat had gotten "little intense" after the show was released because everyone had "opinions" about each other's decisions.

For more updates on Sydnee's life, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow the star on her official Instagram account, @sydnee.falkner.

