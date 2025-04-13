⁠“I staged my own dating show”: Million Dollar Secret star Chris addresses his showmance with Sydnee

Million Dollar Secret, the newest and coveted who-dun-it style reality TV show on Netflix, premiered on March 26 and concluded on April 9. It saw Cara winning the title, while Sydnee, Sam, and Corey became the final 4 contestants. Chris's shocking elimination came quickly after a sudden turn of events made him a suspect.

While neither of them won the title, both Chris and Sydnee became remarkable characters of the season because of their subtle showmance. Whether it was them holding hands at an intense elimination council or supporting each other's strategies through the season, Chris and Sydnee's chemistry became a subject of discussion. In a recent Page Six interview, which was released on April 12, Chris discussed his views on the subject, saying:

"Depending on who you ask, I arguably staged my own dating show on this show."

The Page Six interview was helmed by Virtual Reali-Tea hosts Evan and Danny. During the interview, Chris went on to clarify that there was nothing more than friendship between him and Sydnee and that it seemed like it was a showmance because they were both the same age and had the same views.

Million Dollar Secret star Chris' take on his chemistry with co-star Sydnee

When Danny asked Chris if he wanted to stay in the competition side of reality TV or explore the dating side of it also, Chris stated that he was open to everything but preferred competing. This was when he said that he staged his own dating show on Million Dollar Secret and started an alliance, so he knew competing gave him a bigger thrill.

Danny then informed Chris that there were a lot of fans who were manifesting the showmance between him and Sydnee to be real, and asked if there was anything real about their chemistry.

"We definitely have a relationship that is super special," said Chris.

He added that they were both adamant about the people in the competition from the very beginning, so their alliance and friendship was a mini-alliance inside a bigger alliance. They were both the same age and were both single. All these aspects, he said, came together to make them look like a couple.

He shared that when he told his housemates from Million Dollar Secret that it was a gameplay move to be allied to Sydnee, none of them believed him. Danny then asked if they tried to explore if they could be a couple or if they felt like rekindling their relationship after the show released.

"It definitely forced us to reevaluate our relationship."

The Million Dollar Secret star explained that they were both getting "grilled" on the internet for their choices on screen, so after the show, they were both turning to each other for comfort. He added that they had maintained friendship at the core of it all and that he was happy with it. Evan agreed, saying friendship was the best foundation for a strong relationship.

Chris also said that they could work best as friends, and they had never tried anything beyond that because they were both similar when it came to aggressiveness, competitiveness, and intensity. He further stated that Sydnee ran "so hot" in the house, and that was where they connected. He also stated that he was a Capricorn and thought Sydnee was an Aquarius.

For more updates on Sydnee and Chris'a lives, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @callennd and @sydnee_falkner.

