"The next best thing" — Million Dollar Secret star Samantha admits to getting a clue that could expose the millionaire's identity

Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 7 and episode 8, the finale, were released on Netflix on April 9, 2025. Episode 7 of the debut season of the show began the morning after Chris' elimination. Chris had been eliminated by Samantha, the previous millionaire, who completed her secret agenda. Later, Corey finished his own secret agenda after reaching the Trophy Room and changed the millionaire.

Ad

The episode also revealed Cara as the new millionaire, which was randomly decided. She got the prize money in her box for the first time in the competition. Meanwhile, Samantha received a clue about the millionaire anonymously. The clue revealed that the new millionaire had two sisters.

Samantha, who is a cop outside Million Dollar Secret, felt that her job could help her figure out who the millionaire was.

"The next best thing besides having that money was having that clue. All I have to do is just confirm who has two sisters. I really have to get my detective skills up. If my job was to ever come into play, it is now," Samantha said.

Ad

Trending

Million Dollar Secret's Cara was proud of herself for lying to Samantha

Ad

Cara, who was the new millionaire, revealed to Peter Serafinowicz that she was overwhelmed when he visited her in her room. The Million Dollar Secret star got emotional when she told her castmate that she needed the money desperately. Cara also spoke about how her past hadn't been easy before revealing that her dad had been battling cancer for the last decade.

"Two days before I graduated high school, I found out my dad had cancer. For the past ten years he's been battling melanoma, lymphoma, and leukemia," shared Cara in a confessional.

Ad

After their conversation, Peter shared the secret agenda for Cara. As the new millionaire, she had to ask three different contestants to move from their seats and sit down in their place. If she failed to complete her tasks, there would be two votes against her during the elimination dinner. However, if she were able to finish, she would be able to vote once regularly and also a second time against one contestant who would be eliminated immediately, calling it Kill Shot.

Ad

Ad

Samantha, who earned the clue about the millionaire's identity, decided to investigate on her own without sharing the information with others. In the previous episode, Samantha and Kyle argued about Chris' elimination. However, in the latest episode, Kyle apologized to Samantha, and she told him about the clue.

Samantha went to ask other contestants about their siblings, and when she asked Cara about her siblings, the latter claimed that she only had one sister. In a confessional, Cara claimed that she was proud of herself for lying as she wanted to earn the Million Dollar Secret prize money. She believed she had an "intuition" that the clue was about her siblings.

Ad

Samantha also revealed to Cara that she had the clue and told her that she suspected that Jaimi was the millionaire. In episode 6, Jaimi had told Samantha that she had two sisters. Samantha told Cara that she knew "1000% that Jaimi has two sisters," because of their conversation during yoga.

Ad

Later, the contestants gathered for the daily challenge, which Sydnee and Jaimi's team won. They had the opportunity to visit the Trophy Room, but only one could enter. Sydnee convinced Jaimi to let her go inside, where she received a secret agenda that would grant her immunity during the elimination round of Million Dollar Secret.

Sydnee's task was to get two people to ask her if she was okay. She pretended to fall down the stairs and successfully completed her mission, despite some suspicion from the others.

Ad

At the elimination dinner, the contestants voted out Jaimi, and Cara used her Kill Shot power to eliminate Kyle, sending him home.

All eight episodes of Million Dollar Secret are available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amijeet Singh Amijeet Singh is a reality TV writer at Sportskeeda who completed his master’s degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. A true jack of all trades, Amijeet has more than 6 years of work experience under his belt. He loves reporting on reality TV particularly for its transparent depiction of real emotions, conflicts, and stories that resonate with viewers. This motivates him to offer fresh insights and perspectives to foster empathy and understanding among readers.



Amijeet’s portfolio features stints at Rainforest Communications, ENNOBLE IP/WIEF, UX Technologies, and Deselk Studios. He has worked on ad campaigns and market research, subtitled TV shows and movies, and created and managed his own YouTube channel. Amijeet has also written and acted in over 100 skits for an entertainment platform, which collectively reached over 100,000 views.



To ensure factual accuracy, Amijeet conducts thorough research and cross-checks information with multiple sources. While writing, adhering to journalistic integrity is the top priority for him, and he stays up-to-date with trends and ethical guidelines to ensure he is respectful toward those he is writing about. Amijeet maintains his voice in his reportage, all while striving for bias-free reporting.



Amijeet’s favorite celebrities are Gordon Ramsay, Frank Lampard, and Hayao Miyazaki, who honed their crafts by working on them constantly. Their creative journeys and dedication to their craft he admires. When not closely following his favorite actors and icons, Amijeet likes to write sci-fi stories, watch horror films, and play team sports. In his free time, he also plays the guitar and drums. Know More