“I saw this coming”: Rachel Leviss talks about suing Ariana Madix and feeling guilty

Rachel Leviss has once again made headlines for her talks on her iHeart Radio podcast Rachel Goes Rogue, in an episode released on April 16. One of the topics she spoke about this time around was her decision to sue Ariana Madix alongside Tom Sandoval. She said fan reaction was a huge point to weigh in because she knew it was going to come as soon as she sued Ariana.

"I really had to weigh all of the pros and cons and one of the cons was the public reaction to it. I saw it coming, and that's just something I had to debate and realize that if I want to seek legal action against Tom, then I also have to seek legal action against Ariana."

Rachel Leviss went to court after "Scandoval" when she found out that Tom Sandoval had screen-recorded her while they were on an intimate phone call. She sued Ariana Madix for distributing the clip, which the latter sent to her friends after getting shocked to discover such a thing on her then-boyfriend's phone.

What did Rachel Leviss have to say about her decision to sue co-star and friend Ariana Madix?

In the episode titled Why You Gotta Be So Mean, Rachel Leviss came clean about her coming to terms with the decision to sue Ariana Madix along with Tom Sandoval. She said,

"Choosing to take legal action was not something that I chose lightly".

Ariana Madix was friends with Rachel before the Scandoval, so her hesitation to sue her was only natural. She said she even felt guilty for causing more pain to her former friend by deciding to sue her. The former Vanderpump Rules star also said that even though she cheated on her friend by being with her boyfriend, Ariana shouldn't have distributed her recording saying,

"What I did was not morally right, but recording and distributing a video is also not right. So you know, there are two separate instances. One is illegal. So that’s hard".

She then talked about how she overcame guilt by looking back at what she had been through, and that it wasn't fair for Ariana to do such a thing. She also maintained that if Ariana was holding her accountable, it only made sense if she did too. She then proceeded to talk about how Vanderpump Rules has still been using her to juice up the storyline.

What did Rachel Leviss have to say about Vanderpump Rules still using her name for their storyline?

The ex-Vanderpump Rules star insisted that she wanted to stay away from the show but the show kept bringing her back as a topic of discussion. She stated this as the reason for her wanting to keep running the podcast because she felt the need to explain herself and her experiences, so the fans are informed about both sides of the story.

Rachel Leviss also thought that while she couldn't control the narrative of the show, her topic would completely vanish from the show with time. She shared that she was not missing her former co-stars from the show and that she was reflecting on her relationships with them from a "healed place". She spoke about how the podcast empowered her by saying,

"Having my own podcast is part of what makes me feel so empowered today, that I get to reclaim my narrative. I get to — as much as possible — take away, you know, Vanderpump Rules’ power to create whatever narrative they want about me, which they're doing anyway".

New episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 11 come out on Tuesdays, on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback