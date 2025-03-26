"I was so surface-level of a boyfriend"—Temptation Island star Brion apologizes to Shanté about his mistakes

One of the Temptation Island 2025 couples, Brion and Shanté, entered the show one year into their relationship. As shown in the reality TV series, Brion had cheated on Shanté before, so she wanted him to build their trust back by making platonic relationships with other female singles without getting involved too much.

As the show progressed, Shanté saw footage of Brion flirting with other women and even engaging in a threesome—something he admitted he had no regrets about. In episode 10, the couple had to reflect on their actions before deciding if they wanted to leave the show with or without their partners.

Brion took the opportunity to apologize to Shanté for everything that he did on the show that had hurt her. He noted that he was "fake" before coming on to Temptation Island 2025. However, the experience had changed him and he asked Shanté for another opportunity to be with her.

"First, I wanna apologize for hurting you. I love you. They got me emotional as hell these days. I'm sorry. but the man I was before we got here, in my opinion, was fake. I think I was so surface-level of a boyfriend," he said.

Temptation Island stars Brion and Shanté decide if they want to leave the show together or not

Episode 10 of Temptation Island season 9 kicked off with Brion and Shanté's decision segment. Host Mark L. Walberg gave each contestant uninterrupted time to share their thoughts on everything that had transpired during the show before they made their final choice on whether to leave together or go separate ways.

Shanté went first and turned to Brion, reminding him of how he brought her into the show, wanting to prove that he could have platonic friendships with women. However, she pointed out that he turned on his words and cheated on her like before.

The Temptation Island star then recalled Brion's threesome incident and shared that it made her feel "worthless," especially when he had expressed that he had no regrets about what he had done.

"Then again to hear other women in your house say that you've been disrespectful, it just makes me confused and worrisome for you. I know that in your video, you want to be the man that I deserve, but I don't see how those actions showed that," she continued.

Brion went next, admitting that he had made a mistake. He apologized to Shanté for his actions. He then opened up about his difficult upbringing, revealing that he had experienced abuse and was adopted multiple times during his childhood. Because of this, he said he sought love through his relationships with women, believing that threesomes would fill that void—only to realize they never truly did.

The Temptation Island contestant noted that he was a "surface-level boyfriend" before coming onto the show. However, after going through the experience, he came out a "changed man" and wanted Shanté to give him one more chance.

"If you give me the opportunity, I want to show you that I can be a great boyfriend, a great future husband, and a great father to our kids. I love you. I really do. But I'm sorry," he added.

When host Mark L. Walberg asked Brion to share his decision, he said that he wanted to leave the island with Shanté, as he hoped to get another opportunity to have a lifetime of happiness together.

While Shanté was hesitant at first, she chose to go with her heart and left the show with her partner, Brion.

"I know he knows I'm hurt, but I am giving him grace in this. It's not gonna be an easy road for him. That's for sure. But I believe in our love. I think that we can make this something special. And I am happy with my decision," Shanté shared in her confessional.

All of the Temptation Island 2025 episodes are available on Netflix.

