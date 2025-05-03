"I was terrified to be vulnerable" — Baylee Littrell opens up about his American Idol journey

American Idol season 23 contestant Baylee Littrell recently reflected on his time on the show in an interview with CCM Magazine published on May 2, 2025. Known to many as the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell, Baylee stepped onto the Idol stage carrying both expectations and fear. But ultimately, he chose to lead with honesty and heart.

“I didn’t want to be a viral bad moment on American Idol. I didn’t want to not get the golden ticket. I was terrified to be vulnerable,” he shared.

After turning down four invitations to audition, Baylee finally embraced the opportunity, choosing to perform an original song, Hey Jesus, that he wrote at 19 during a time of personal struggle. Baylee's performance struck a chord with audiences, going viral and marking a turning point in his career.

In his conversation with CCM, he spoke about overcoming fear, the inspiration behind his song, the challenges of building a career while carrying a famous last name, and his next steps in music. His journey on American Idol became more than a competition— it was a moment of clarity and courage.

American Idol star Baylee opens up about fear, faith, and choosing an original song

Baylee Littrell revealed that he had spent nearly seven years working on his music career in Nashville before stepping into the American Idol spotlight. Despite having performance experience, he avoided auditioning for the show for years.

His decision to finally audition came from a desire to stop playing it safe. “What happens, happens,” he explained. When it came time to choose what to perform, Baylee selected his original song Hey Jesus, written during a period of loneliness and uncertainty.

“I felt this presence say, ‘Write something for Me. Write something useful,’” he recalled.

While he initially worried about how people might react to a deeply personal song, his mother encouraged him to stay true to himself.

“My mom told me, ‘This is your journey. Ruffle any feathers you need to,’” he said.

The performance resonated widely, with viewers connecting to the rawness of the lyrics and the emotion in his delivery. Baylee said the song represented the struggle of finding one’s way. “Falling is part of the journey,” he added, reflecting on the message behind the lyrics.

Moving forward with music and reclaiming identity

Despite his background, Baylee explained that his journey in the music industry has not always been smooth. He said that people barely knew his name. They just knew his "background" or where he came from. Some opportunities even disappeared after people realized who his father is.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Oh, why doesn’t your dad get you a record deal?’ My dad looked at me and said, ‘These people really have no idea,’” Baylee shared.

American Idol star Baylee shared that he had chosen not to rely on the Backstreet Boys legacy.

“I never tried to capitalize on it. I’m just doing what I feel I should be doing,” he added.

That choice was reflected in another performance on Idol, when he sang Gone Without Goodbye from his father’s 2006 Christian solo album Welcome Home. He also shared the song’s personal connection to his family’s experience during 9/11.

Baylee's mother missed a flight that would have placed her on one of the planes that crashed, and his grandfather, a first responder, later passed away due to cleanup-related health issues. He said that with the right opportunity, he would honor their story and help others understand their experience.

Looking ahead, Baylee is preparing to release Hey Jesus as a single and is actively working on new music. He mentioned that he hopes to be an artist who can blend both faith-based and mainstream styles, reaching different audiences without limiting himself to one genre.

Latest episodes of American Idol are currently streaming on Hulu.

