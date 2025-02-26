"I think I have a right to ask" — Love Never Lies: Poland star Kasia confronts Pawel about his infidelity

Episode 2 of Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 featured revelations and emotional confrontations. Released on February 26, 2025, the season premiered with its first six episodes on Netflix.

Hosted by Maja Bohosiewicz, the reality show tests couples' trust through lie detector technology. The latest episode saw one couple eliminated for failing the test, while others faced difficult conversations about their relationships. One of the most significant moments involved Kasia confronting Pawel about his past infidelity.

“I think I have a right to ask if it was just once, after the wedding?” she asked him.

Pawel refused to answer on camera, stating that the conversation was private. When Kasia pushed for a response, Pawel warned:

“If you can’t let it be, and you’re going to keep nagging me, then you’ll weep when you hear it.”

What happened in Love Never Lies: Poland season 3 episode 2

The Love Never Lies: Poland episode began with the elimination of Patrycja and Lukasz after both failed their lie detector tests. Patrycja, unfazed by the decision, responded:

“It paid off to lie. I’m happy to go home. It’s been really stressful.”

Meanwhile, Lukasz disagreed with the results but accepted their departure. Their elimination returned their lost money to the prize pool, increasing the total to 108,000 zloty.

Elsewhere in Love Never Lies: Poland, tensions escalated between Max and Eugene over past infidelities. Eugene admitted to having an intimate relationship while separated from Max, leading to an argument. Max questioned:

“Have you been hiding relations with other men? Why did you lie at all?”

Eugene defended himself by stating that the incident occurred while they were living separately. Max, however, remained unconvinced and expressed his doubts. As the confrontation grew heated, Max became frustrated and demanded to be heard, questioning why Eugene would not let him finish. Eugene dismissed his concerns, saying:

“Okay, because you’re going around in circles.”

Later in the episode, Marta questioned Kasia about Pawel’s past infidelity, referring to details revealed during the lie detector test. She asked if Kasia had known about the second instance after the wedding. Initially hesitant, Kasia eventually confirmed that she was already aware of Pawel’s past, particularly regarding his interactions with male partners.

“You’re correct. I mean, yes, I already knew about Pawel’s past. Well, when it comes to contact with male partners, so to speak,” she said.

Marta was shocked with her response. As the night continued, Maja Bohosiewicz addressed the contestants, acknowledging the emotional intensity in the Love Never Lies: Poland villa. She stated:

“Emotions are at an all-time high in the villa, and some relationships have been put to the test during this first turbulent ceremony.”

She then focused on Paula, who was still emotional about being separated from Michal. Paula admitted, “Loads of emotions. Crying. I miss him already.”

Maja also turned her attention to Pawel and Kasia, recognizing their difficult conversation earlier in the episode. She asked Pawel what he wanted to prove to Kasia moving forward. Pawel responded, “That I’ll stay.”

The episode ended with the entry of Wild Temptations, which further tested the contestants' loyalty. Maja announced that only some participants would face these temptations. She stated:

“Eugene, Marta, Kasia, Agnieszka, Dominik, Pawel. These temptations are not for you.”

Fans can stream Love Never Lies: Poland episodes 1-6 on Netflix.

