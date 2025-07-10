"I truly had a lot of fun" — Summer House star Imrul Hassan announces his departure from the reality series

Imrul Hassan, a cast member on season 9 of Summer House, has officially announced his exit from the Bravo series. The Hamptons housemate shared the news of his departure on June 18, 2025, in a statement he posted on his Instagram Stories.

"I meant to share this last week, but with everything going on, the timing didn't feel quite right. I've decided not to return for another season of Summer House - I know, shocking! It was an incredible opportunity, and I truly had a lot of fun," Imrul said.

The Summer House alum added that he was grateful for all the support he received from fans. Additionally, he thanked his followers for supporting his foundation and his castmates for making "generous donations" to help him get closer to accomplishing his mission, which is to have English schools in his home country, Bangladesh.

Imrul further stated that his experience on the series was "good," and that he would "recommend." He concluded, saying, "Much love, Imrul Beast."

Summer House fame Imrul Hassan's career and charity work

Imrul is an active philanthropist who strives to raise money through his foundation for general education and the establishment of English schools with proper amenities in Bangladesh, where he was born.

In an April Instagram post, the reality TV star discussed using his social media platform to help improve the world and support children in need so they could have equal opportunities as adults.

"Be the change you want to see. If not us, then who?" he wrote.

Besides his charitable endeavors, Imrul works as a real estate broker in New York City. As per his professional bio, he has "a track record" of three years, assisting buyers, sellers, renters, and landlords in the real estate business.

Who else has announced their exits from Summer House after season 9?

The confirmation from Imrul Hassan came after Paige DeSorbo and Lexi Wood announced their departures from the series following the season 9 finale, which aired in June 2025. Paige was the first cast member to confirm that she would not return for another season of the Bravo series.

On June 5, 2025, the female star posted her statement in an Instagram Story, saying:

"I have a little life update for you: I've made the decision not to return to Summer House."

The 32-year-old fashion influencer stated that being part of the show was one of the "most rewarding chapters" of her life, and that she would never forget "the friendships, the drama, the giggles."

Although she was "beyond grateful" for the memories and the community, she mentioned that it was time to close the chapter and move on. Lastly, Paige thanked her fans and assured them that it was not the end of her journey.

Similarly, Lexi Wood announced her exit from the reality series on June 6, 2025. In her statement, she wrote:

"I’m leaving Summer House with no regrets (well… maybe one) I’m proud of the way I handled myself, proud of what I walked away from, and even prouder of what I’m walking toward. Big things are coming! Stay tuned!"

Lexi also addressed the drama on season 9 of the Bravo show, stating that although it was not the summer she had signed up for, it taught her "a lot." She mentioned she "stood up for women and for what's right," adding that she would do it "again in a heartbeat."

Summer House episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

