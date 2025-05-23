I don't understand why Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt led Jordyn on, only to reject her in the end

Farmer Wants a Wife wrapped another eventful season on May 22, 2025. In the finale, titled Final Decisions, the four farmers — John, Matt, Colton, and Jay — were tasked with choosing one of their two ladies to continue pursuing. After the family meet and greet, the male cast members deliberated on their connections with each contender before making their ultimate choice.

Before they could pursue a relationship with their partner of choice, they had to inform the other woman of the rejection. Although a difficult task, the decisions were mostly well-received and respected. However, that was not the case for Matt Warren, who faced criticism at the hands of Jordyn after he decided to choose Chelsi over her.

Jordyn was so surprised she asked Matt if he was "joking" when he told her he had a better connection with Chelsi. Although over-the-top, I do not think her reaction came out of nowhere. She was clearly misled into believing Matt was on the same page with her.

In the previous episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Jordyn had essentially given Matt an out — an opportunity — to end the relationship if he felt their connection was nothing more than a friendship. Since Jordyn felt unsure about the seriousness of their connection, claiming it appeared more like a friendship, she offered Matt the chance to end it if he thought the same, but the farmer declined the offer.

Matt reassured Jordyn that he was romantically attracted to her and could envision a future with her. However, his final decision spoke otherwise. Despite saying she was "right up my alley," Matt chose to let her go. While I respect his decision and wish he finds happiness with Chelsi, I don't understand why he led Jordyn on by convincing her they were on the same page.

Matt could have been honest and upfront about his feelings instead of letting Jordyn leave with a "bad taste" in her mouth.

Farmer Wants a Wife star Matt could have avoided the situation and maintained a healthy friendship with Jordyn

In the penultimate episode of Farmer Wants a Wife, Jordyn confronted Matt about the "slow" pace of their relationship, feeling she was not on par with the other female contenders in terms of connectivity. Consequently, she asked Matt if he considered her a friend.

Matt's response surprised the Farmer Wants a Wife dater because he said:

"I don't think that's the case. No. I do in some ways, which I love about you. I've felt comfortable with you from day one, but much more than friends."

As Matt continued, he added that he "already knew" how he felt about her, so he did not feel it necessary to take her on dates to make her know how he felt. Instead, he chose to utilize the "opportunities to go on dates" to make tougher decisions about other daters.

The fact that Jordyn was surprised to hear his response shows that she did not expect him to feel that way about her. So far in Farmer Wants a Wife, she was under the impression that Matt saw her as a friend. However, his recent revelation changed everything for her, making her think she had a chance of becoming his partner.

Matt led her to believe that he was not only interested in her but also that she was his top choice, since he had to contemplate his connections with everyone else but not with her. As a result, Jordyn felt confident about her chances, and rightfully so.

In another episode of the Farmer Wants a Wife episode, Matt said that Jordyn was his "type" and that he knew that from "day one." In contrast, he described his experience with Chelsi as "totally the opposite" from Jordyn, saying it had taken them "a lot longer" to connect.

With such a mindset, it was surprising to see Matt choose Chelsi over Jordyn in the end. What left me confused above everything else was Matt's decision to string Jordyn, a woman who was unsure about their connection, along and assure her that their relationship was better than the rest, only to leave her for a woman he was initially unconfident about.

The confusion, which, in my opinion, was created by Matt, could have been avoided had he been open and upfront about his genuine feelings. Instead of leading Jordyn on, he could have informed her about his change of heart before the finale. Thus, I believe Jordyn rightfully said:

"I gave you such an easy out the other night on our date. It felt like we were in the friend zone, and you literally just said, everything that you thought I wanted to hear."

And continued:

"It's just such a shame to me because we could have left this process as really good friends. But now, I'm just leaving with a bad taste in my mouth because you led me on."

I strongly feel that the Farmer Wants a Wife male participant had yet to figure out what he truly wanted, but instead of being transparent about it, he chose to mislead Jordyn with his false assurances, only to blindside her in the end.

Farmer Wants a Wife episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

