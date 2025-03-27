“I’ve always known it was you”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Karolina marries Jakob in the finale episode

The finale of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 was released on Netflix on March 27, and saw the remaining engaged couples of the season making the big decision at the altar. This came after they got to know each other in the pods, fell in love, got engaged, and went on their honeymoon, after which they moved in together and checked their compatibility by meeting each other's friends and family.

Ad

Karolina and Jakob were among the couples who got married in the finale episode. After navigating through their ups and downs throughout the season, Karolina and Jakob reached a stage where they clearly saw their future together.

At the altar, Jakob was asked first if he wanted to marry Karolina, and he said yes. Then, when the officiator asked Karolina if she wished the same, she said:

"You have been my number one from day one...I've always known it was you. So, yes!"

Ad

Trending

Jakob shed tears of joy as he heard what he hoped for the most. After the bride and the groom walked away, Jakob described his experience as "magical", "crazy", and "fantastic".

What happened at Jakob and Karolina's wedding on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 finale episode?

Seeing Karolina walking down the Love is Blind: Sweden aisle, ushered by her father, Jakob got teary-eyed. When he received her, he told her how beautiful she looked.

Ad

The officiator reminded everyone that love could surprise people and related that to how neither Jakob nor Karolina knew their lives would change forever when they first stepped into the pods.

Ad

She then asked the two of them to give their speeches and signalled Karolina to begin. She said that when she got into the pods, she knew exactly what she was looking for. However, she didn't hope to find the perfect man. She stated:

"What I didn't know was that you would walk right into my life behind a wall and tear down all my defenses."

Ad

She said she was grateful that their lives had brought them together and that she had gotten the honor of getting to know him. Jakob stated that he had said before that their Love is Blind: Sweden journey was the best journey ever.

He noted that everything Karolina did was with so much passion that he didn't think he could get close to her. He added that he was completely "sold" on her and that he loved her.

Ad

The officiator then asked them to get ready for the big question. She asked Jakob first if he wanted to marry Karolina, and he said he had never been so certain of a decision in his life, and he did want to share his life with Karolina.

Ad

When Karolina was asked the same question, she said that he had been her number one from day one, and that was something that hadn't changed along their Love is Blind: Sweden journey. She said yes, to which Jakob teared up, then put a ring on her finger.

They kissed and walked down the aisle hand in hand as their friends and families applauded them. While cutting their wedding cake, Karolina jokingly asked if their cake was lactose-free or not because if it wasn't, they would need pills.

Ad

For more updates on Karolina and Jakob's lives, fans of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 can follow them on their official Instagram accounts, @miss.samba and @ootdjakob.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback