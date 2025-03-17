“I’ve been so hurt” – Married to Medicine star Greg breaks silence about feeling mistreated by the group

The latest episode of Married to Medicine season 11, titled Duchess Toya and her Royal Court, premiered on March 16, 2024. The episode centered around Toya Bush-Harris hosting a Victorian era-themed anniversary party, but tensions among the cast members overshadowed the celebration.

Dr. Gregory Lunceford expressed his frustration about his treatment within the group. Speaking to his wife, Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford, he revealed:

“I’ve been so hurt by this group lately.”

Greg shared that he felt unfairly blamed and pressured by his castmates. The conversation in Married to Medicine between Greg and Sweet Tea highlighted their uncertainty about attending Toya's event due to ongoing conflicts.

Meanwhile, Quad Webb and her boyfriend, King, made it clear that they wanted to avoid Greg and Sweet Tea altogether. Quad, who attended the party after they left, emphasized that she was not interested in reconciliation.

Married to Medicine: Sweet Tea and Greg discuss their place in the group

In Married to Medicine season 11 episode 15, Greg and Sweet Tea sat down to talk about their struggles within the group. Greg opened up about his frustration, saying that his feelings got hurt. He felt alienated and blamed for ongoing conflicts. Sweet Tea acknowledged his concerns, replying:

“I feel like the group is kind of like blaming me and blaming you.”

Sweet Tea also shared her uncertainty about attending Toya’s anniversary party. She revealed that while she wanted to support Toya, she did not want to force relationships with those who had distanced themselves.

“I'm never going to beg to be a part of a group. If people don't want me, you don't want me,” she stated.

Greg expressed his frustration over repeated questioning from the men in the group. They wanted to know if he was really pressing charges against King. He noted that, despite his efforts to explain his position, they continued to pressure him.

“The issue is respect. At the church, the fellas asked me about this again. As if I haven't explained it in absolute clarity,” he said.

As they talked about their future within the group, Greg admitted to feeling torn, expressing that neither staying nor leaving felt right. Sweet Tea encouraged a shift in focus, suggesting they prioritize their relationship over group tensions and consider moving forward on their own terms.

What else happened in the Married to Medicine episode

As Greg and Sweet Tea debated their future in the group, Quad Webb and King addressed their ongoing conflict with Greg in Married to Medicine. Quad spoke about an incident involving her ex-husband, Greg, and allegations of attempted assault. She claimed:

“The people said that my ex-husband actually went and filed an incident report and said he attempted to assault me.”

King dismissed the report, suggesting that Greg filed it out of retaliation. He stated that starting a fight and then filing a report was simply their way of trying to get back at them. In his confessional, King expressed disappointment in Greg’s actions, stating:

“It's very disappointing that another Black man would even attempt to file attempted charges on me.”

Quad firmly stated that she had no desire to encounter Greg or Sweet Tea at Toya’s party. She expressed her hope that they would not cross paths, adding that she never wanted to be around them again. She also acknowledged and appreciated Toya’s efforts to keep them apart.

“I really do appreciate Toya for saying, 'Hey, you don't have to worry about running into the law enforcement tonight.' That she's going to stagger the time where they leave and we come in,” she revealed.

Married to Medicine reunion part 1 will air on Sunday, March 23, on Bravo.

