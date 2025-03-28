“I’ve never felt so seen”- Love is Blind: Sweden star Karolina gets emotional as she tells her friends about Jakob

Episodes 8 and 9 of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 were released on March 27. This comprised of the finale episode which documented the remaining engaged couples walking down the aisle and answering the big question. Three of these couples, including Niklas and Karin, Nathalie and Wictor, and Jakob and Karolina, ended up getting married.

Before making the big decision, each one of these participants was supported by their friends and families before they reached the venue. Karolina's friends also came to see her when she was getting her bridal makeup done. Here, she expressed uncertainty about her decision and stated why she liked Jakob. She said:

"I've never felt so seen and accepted by a guy in my whole life."

Her friends thought that she and Jakob were really brave for giving their relationship a chance and growing so beautifully.

What Karolina told her friends about Jakob before marrying him in Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 finale

Before her friends arrived, Karolina told the Love is Blind: Sweden cameras that in one way it was good that their journey was coming to an end. She added that it felt like she had climbed a mountain and that she had thrown herself off the edge with a parachute in panic.

She got emotional, saying:

"I still think it's like some kind of a joke. That this is some sort of prank."

She further said that it was still difficult for her to accept and thought that it wouldn't fully sink in until she saw herself fully dressed. Then, when her friends arrived, an emotional Karolina told them that he accepted every little thing about her. She added that they were also caught up in the whole thing because it was an "absurd situation". The experiment unraveled so fast that she didn't have the time to sit with her feelings.

She told them she asked herself:

"Do I really feel like this? Is this as good as I think it is? Or is it because I want it so much?"

Further in the Love is Blind: Sweden episode, Karolina's sister told her that feeling so much was okay because it was her wedding day, and people often felt big emotions on this day. Karolina then told the cameras that it wasn't a small decision; they were going to promise their whole lives to each other. She stated that she loved Jakob, but she wanted to feel right when she walked up to him in the white dress. She didn't want to have any doubts or "what ifs" in her head while doing the same.

What Jakob said before their wedding on Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 finale

Jakob stated that he had waited to get married his whole adult life so he was feeling "incredibly happy" and right. He also said that he now knew how life was supposed to feel when it was good. He then told his friend that Karolina exceeded every expectation that he ever had from the woman he wanted to marry.

He told the cameras that if her answer was a "no" it would be "brutal". He added that he would have a hard time believing in love after that. He also said that he thought he had been nervous in his life before but currently, it was a completely different nervousness.

For more updates on Karolina's life, fans of Love is Blind: Sweden season 2 can follow her on her official Instagram account, @miss.samba.

