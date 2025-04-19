"I've never had a girlfriend" — Love on the Spectrum star David opens up about his life before the show

Love on the Spectrum follows people on the autism spectrum as they explore dating and relationships. Season 3 of the show premiered on April 2, 2025. One of the stars, David Isaacman, spoke about his journey in an exclusive interview with Hey Alma published on April 18, 2025. Reflecting on his life before joining the Netflix series, he said:
“All my life, I’ve never had a girlfriend.”
David shared that he went through three virtual interviews before being selected. He met Abbey Romeo during the show’s first season, with their first date taking place at the San Diego Zoo. Viewers continued to follow their story in later seasons, including a trip to Africa in season two.
In addition to showing his relationship, David also spoke about sharing Jewish traditions with Abbey and other cast members of Love on the Spectrum, like celebrating Hanukkah and playing dreidel together.
David shares how joining Love on the Spectrum changed his life
Before Love on the Spectrum, David hoped to find someone special. He said he attended three virtual interviews before being chosen for the show. When asked if he wanted to be on the show, he agreed right away.
“They asked me if I wanted to be on the show, and I said ‘yes!’” he shared.
During the first season, David met Abbey Romeo. Their first meeting at the San Diego Zoo led to a growing connection. In season two, they traveled to Africa and sang Can You Feel the Love Tonight? together during a safari.
In season three of Love on the Spectrum, David and Abbey celebrated their three-year anniversary at a vineyard in Malibu. Although David said he only pretended to taste the wine because he prefers milk, it was still a special day.
Later, Abbey performed a song she wrote for him called Boyfriend Forever, calling him “the lion to [her] lioness.” David said that he hoped fans listening to the song can feel the same.
“It was a beautiful song. It’s lovely, and I felt it from the bottom of my heart,” David said.
Sharing Jewish traditions and future plans
Love on the Spectrum star David also spoke about his love for Jewish traditions and how he shares them with Abbey and his friends.
“All my cousins come over to my place for every Hanukkah. It’s where they all got to meet Abbey,” he explained.
David added that they celebrate by playing dreidel, eating chocolate coins, and lighting the menorah. Chocolate coins are his favorite part of the celebration. Over time, he also invited other castmates, including Dani Bowman and Subodh Garg, to join the Hanukkah celebrations. David shared that he enjoys bringing everyone together for these moments.
When asked about what he felt for Abbey, he shared:
“Not only do I love her personality, but she’s as sweet as all of my favorite desserts.”
David also celebrated Passover with his family this year and posted about it on TikTok. He wore blue for the celebration, sharing that blue matches the number 4 in his mind because of his synesthesia. He also shared that the number 18 is beige for him.
Although season three filming has finished, David said his adventures are not over. After visiting Africa with Abbey, he shared that he “can’t wait to go back.” He further said that he hopes for more trips and more memories with his loved ones.
